The Scottish Premiership action returns this weekend as Rangers and Celtic lock horns in what could be a title-deciding clash. Hearts are away at St Mirren on Saturday, while Hibs will host St Johnstone at Easter Road.

The end of the season is fast approaching, which means the summer transfer window is also right around the corner. Let’s dive into some of the latest headlines in the Premiership.

46-year-old manager ‘very much’ top of Aberdeen’s list

Aberdeen are still searching for a new permanent manager following the exits of both Barry Robson and Neil Warnock this year. Warnock came out of retirement to take the role but lasted just eight games before stepping down, despite helping the Dons reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Many figures close to the club are urging Aberdeen to bring in a solid new head coach and according to recent reports, IF Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin remains ‘very much at the forefront’ of the club’s shortlist.

The Dons were knocked back last month as Thelin does not want to leave the Swedish side going into the new season, which started last week. However, Aberdeen have ‘refused to close the door’ on their link with the 46-year-old and he remains ‘firmly on their radar’ as they step up their managerial search.

Rangers looking for ‘cut price’ signing

As the summer transfer window quickly approaches, Rangers are assessing their options and they are looking to make the loan signing of Fábio Silva permanent. The Gers brought the 21-year-old forward from Wolves in January and Football Insider has reported that they are keen to get a full-time contract on the table.

However, Rangers are not in a position to ‘sanction a mega-money move’ but will instead be enquiring about a possible ‘cut-price’ deal, as Wolves still need to balance their books in order to keep in line with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.