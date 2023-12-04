Emma McFadyen shields the ball from Maria Novou Torrente. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

After a slow start to the season, the capital side has hit a great run of form over the past month. The second-tier team have catapulted up the table to fourth place, five points off Kilmarnock in second. This comes after a credible run in the SWPL2 with Thistle currently five games unbeaten in the league. During this time, they have beaten Kilmarnock and smashed Gartcairn 7-0 away. With the side continuing to have eyes on the promotion slots, Enwood insists that his team's performances have warranted their recent results.

“At the start of the season, we had a slow start in terms of results,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The attitude of the players has always been there. We have changed the formation one or two times to suit the group of players that we have got. It has taken a little bit of time, but we have found our rhythm now. That has been displayed, not only in our recent results but also in our performances.

“The amount of dominance we are having in terms of territory in our opponent's half, chances created and how much we are limiting our opponents, I really do think that we are in a good place. There are still some areas we need to work on. We drew with Livingston last time out and I am still frustrated with that. They had very few opportunities, yet, they still managed to score. That is the biggest area right now that we are looking to knuckle down on. Overall, the team have been really good and we just need to keep that rhythm going into the next couple of games before the Christmas break.”

Enwood only took over as manager of the club in the summer. Leaving Edinburgh City, he became the successor to Suzy Shepherd who had been at the club for a number of years. Boroughmuir, who are the biggest women’s side in Scotland, came close to top-flight football in their last two previous seasons but never managed to jump over that final hurdle. However, with Enwood now settled into his new side and form rising, he feels that the club are in a good position to reach this aspiration.

“We are in a very good place,” he added. “I have been here for a few months now and the players have responded brilliantly. The application, effort and attitude to the way that I would like to play with and without the ball, they have brought into it. I am really happy with their engagement. We still have a long way to go, there are still a lot of things as a team and individuals to improve upon. After coming into a brand new team and club, I am pretty happy about where we are right now.”

The players have also received recognition for their recent form. Maria Novou-Torrente was nominated for the SWPL2 Player of the Month for November last week. If she wins the award, the midfielder will become only the second-ever Boroughmuir player to collect it. Speaking about Novou-Torrente, Enwood was delighted the midfielder was receiving recognition for her terrific recent performances.

“It is always nice for the individuals to be recognised,” he stated. “Maria has been terrific. Her approach to the game is to give everything she has got. To work hard combined with her talents, her ability to win the ball, header the ball, start quick counterattacks and make late runs into the box. She has been a real strong point for the team, especially in the recent upturn in form.

“She has adapted to a new position after a couple of injuries and had to play slightly deeper. This is something that might become more permanent given how well she has done in it. She has been given the recognition, but she will be the first to say, the recognition and application of the team to go on this run has allowed her do to this type of stuff. It is always a team effort, but it is always nice to see a player who’s done well to get some praise.”