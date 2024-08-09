Callum McGregor has retired from international football (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

A key member of Scotland's successful Euro 2024 qualification campaign has announced his decision to retire from international football

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has announced his decision to retire from international football at the age of 31.

The Hoops skipper has been a part of the Scotland setup for 16 years and has represented his country at every age group from U15 to senior international level. The Celtic academy graduate was called up to the senior Scotland squad for the first time by former Hoops boss Gordon Strachan in August 2014, but was forced to wait another three years before he got his first cap.

Over the course of the next seven years, he achieved 63 international caps, scoring three goals and formed a pivotal part of the team which qualified for back-to-back European Championships whilst recording a famous victory against Euro 2024 winners Spain along the way.

An emotional McGregor told the Celtic website that representing his country had been a dream come true but insists it is the right time to step back from international duty.

McGregor said: “I have made a decision which was very difficult, of course, but a decision which I feel is the right one at the right time.

“It was very important I spoke to Steve and I did that this week to make him aware of my intentions. As I said to Steve, I just felt the time is right for me to move on from international football.

“It has been a huge honour to achieve 63 caps for my country, as appearing just once would have been a dream come true, so to achieve 63 and be inducted into the Roll of Honour at 50 caps is something I could only have dreamed of as a young kid.

“Throughout my career I wanted to make myself available for Scotland at all times and whenever selected, give the absolute maximum possible to help the country and represent the supporters with passion and pride.

“International football has been a really important part of my career where I have learned so much and achieved some incredible highs, that famous night in Serbia being one of the very best, and I have been blessed to share these experiences with some great people.

“Playing for Scotland always meant so much to me and reaching two major tournaments will always be a source of real pride, and scoring at Hampden in the Euros in front of our fantastic supporters will always be a special highlight for me.

“Of course, like many others I wish we could have gone further in these competitions but, nonetheless, it has been a privilege to have played for my country on such a stage and to have represented my country for such a long period.

“I have worked with some excellent managers, team-mates and staff and I thank them all for their incredible efforts during the time we have had together.

“I would like to wish Steve, the current Scotland players and all the players who follow me nothing but success for the future.

“I also want to give special and sincere thanks to the Scotland fans who have supported me so brilliantly during my time. The level of passion and commitment which our fans bring is second to none and something which I will always remember.”

Scotland will take on Poland in the UEFA Nations League on 5 September in the first game following McGregor’s retirement. Steve Clarke’s side were promoted to League A after topping a group which consisted of Ukraine, Republic of Ireland and Armenia back in 2022/23.