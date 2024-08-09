Bobby Clark is a top target for both Old-Firm clubs, according to reports. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A former Celtic star faces an uncertain future as two Liverpool starlets attract interest from both Old-Firm clubs in the latest SPFL news round-up.

Scotland star Kieran Tierney has been brutally erased from Arsenal’s pre-season matchday programme in a move which only adds fuels to speculation linking him with a move away from North London this summer.

The Hoops icon left Parkhead for the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019 for a then Scottish record of £25m. He arrived with a strong reputation after lifting eight major trophies with Celtic and was initially a first team regular in Mikel Arteta’s first 18 months as Arsenal boss.

However, a combination of injuries and new signings have pushed Tierney out of the Spaniard's plans and after an injury-hit loan-spell at Real Sociedad last summer, it is likely that the 27-year-old will leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer.

Tierney, who has made 91 appearances in total for Arsenal, told The Athletic earlier this summer: “There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takrhiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior.”

“Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving. But you never know in football.”

Celtic and Rangers target talented young Liverpool pair

Scottish champions Celtic are reportedly pushing to re-sign former academy star Ben Doak from English heavyweights Liverpool. The 18-year-old winger has spent the last two-and-a-half years in Merseyside but has made just three league appearances since arriving after sustaining a serious knee injury last term.

Now back in the fold with the Reds, he has been with them on their US pre-season, but could be set for a loan exit out of Liverpool, with temporary exits that hold a permanent option not entirely out of the question according to some claims from Glasgow World.

A number of Premier League sides have shown interest in Doak, but Liverpool Echo’s Anfield correspondent Paul Gorst says that a return to Celtic could be on the cards, with boss Brendan Rodgers interested in a move. He told Redmen: “Leicester and Southampton are two of the clubs interested, Celtic as well. Is he going to feature much this season? Probably not, so perhaps it is best for him to go out on loan.”

Elsewhere, fellow Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is also understood to be the subject of interest from both Old-Firm clubs. Clark, the son of former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Lee, made 12 appearances across all competitions last season and made a positive impression of the bench during his side’s League Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Clark also became his club’s youngster European goalscorer when he got on the scoresheet against Sparta Prague in the round-of-16. The 19-year-old has earmarked himself as one to watch in the future and Gorst understands that both Rangers and Celtic would be interested in loaning him this summer.

However, Gorst says that there is little chance of Clark being sold on a permanent basis this summer. He said: “I don’t think Liverpool are actively looking at selling Bobby Clark.

“Celtic and Rangers are in the mix and obviously Salzburg, too. Almost half of the Championship are interested too, Leeds United, Norwich City, Derby County. He’s a player with a huge future and I think Liverpool are quite relaxed at the moment.”