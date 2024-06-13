Celtic Park is not an option due to work at the stadium.

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines in Scotland, outside of Edinburgh, ahead of the window officially opening this Friday.

Scotland fans are waiting in anticipation as the start of Euro 2024 looms. The Tartan Army will open up the tournament in a huge clash against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Steve Clarke’s side have the opportunity to get an early result in the bag if they can issue an upset to the hosts on home soil.

Euro 2024 will get underway on Friday, the same day the summer transfer window will officially open for business. There is plenty to look forward to and keep an eye on both on the international and domestic stage, so as we await the European action, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines doing the rounds on the transfer rumour mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic could be handed major cash boost for priority target

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are determined to land a deal for Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher this summer after making him their priority target to replace the retired Joe Hart. The Reds’ No.2 has been looking for a move away from Anfield for some time now to pursue the starting role he craves.

Celtic are especially keen on landing a deal for the Irishman but recent reports have claimed that they could be priced out of a move. Liverpool have valued Kelleher at £15 million, which would require the Hoops to splash a record transfer fee on the shot-stopper. Their current record remains the £9 million they pair for Odsonne Edouard but the club may have been handed a significant boost in their push for Kelleher.

A number of clubs are eyeing up a summer move for former Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong, who has a £34 million release clause in place. With Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal among others all interested in his signature, the Hoops will benefit from his next move as they are entitled to 30 percent of the fee. With their percentage, Celtic could put a significant amount of money towards their pursuit of Kelleher, which is what the Liverpool Echo is reporting to be the plan of action.

Former Hoops star on Premier League club radar

Another former Celtic star is being targeted by a Premier League side ahead of the summer transfer window. Kieran Tierney, who left Parkhead in 2019 to join Arsenal, looks to be leaving North London permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender spent the last season on loan with Real Sociedad but now, according to FootballTransfers, Fulham are ‘ready to move’ for the Scotland international as they prepare to lose Antonee Robinson once the window opens. The Cottagers are willing to let the left-back leave for the right offer and are eyeing Tierney as his potential replacement.