The latest transfer headlines from the Scottish Premiership outside of Edinburgh - including updates from Rangers, Celtic and Dundee

Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has revealed that he is likely to consider a return to the Scottish Premiership with either Celtic or Rangers this summer.

The Scottish international is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Premier League side Nottingham Forest. McKenna was an instant hit at the City Ground when he arrived in 2020 and was near ever present as the club secured promotion back to the top-flight for the first time in 23 years.

However, after playing just 20 games in the 2022/23 season he was deemed surplus to requirements by Steve Cooper and was sent out on loan to Danish heavyweights FC Copenhagen where he made just 13 league appearances.

The defender did enough to make Scotland’s final squad for Euro 2024 and is now hoping to use that tournament as the opportunity to showcase what he can still offer clubs in the future.

McKenna claims that his focus is entirely on helping Scotland as they aim to get past the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history and adds that he will only look to resolve his future once his side’s Euro fate is sealed.

The 27-year-old explained: “That is just natural when you have got teams the size of Celtic and Rangers.

“I know a lot of people who support both teams, so it is going to happen. They are going to question you, but there is nothing to tell.

“I’m without a club, so I think I would need to consider anything. There is nothing as of now, so there is nothing to think about.

“For me, that is completely on the back burner - I just have to do everything I can in training to try and get whatever minutes I can on the pitch here. Anything after that will take care of itself.

“There is no bigger stage if you are on the pitch to put you in the shop window. I can only do that by first and foremost training well and trying to get in the manager’s thoughts.

“To be honest, I am open to anything. I would never rule anything out.

“In terms of the speculation, that’s all it’s ever been. It has never really gone any further than that and, until there is anything more, I don’t really have anything to think about.

‘There’s been no contract talks anywhere, really. My sole focus is to try and get as many minutes as I can here if the opportunity arises. There’s no bigger shop window.”

Scotland begin their Euro 2024 campaign with a game against host nation Germany on Friday 14 June.

Two Championship sides eye move for Dundee defender

Livingston and Ayr United are both keen to sign Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft, according to reports from Courier Sport.

Livingston were relegated from the Premiership with just 25 points last term and are keen to strengthen their defensive options after conceding 70 goals in 38 games.

Ayr United, managed by Scott Brown were eight points away from securing a play-off spot and conceded 61 goals in 36 games, giving them the second worst record in the division ahead of relegated Abroath.

The 30-year-old would offer both sides vast experience in the Championship after winning promotion on two separate occasions with Dundee in 2021 and 2023 - making the division’s Team of the Season on both occasions.

