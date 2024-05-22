Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers applauds the fans at the end of the cinch Premiership match at Celtic park, Glasgow. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The latest headlines around the Scottish Premiership following the end of the 2023/24 season from outside of Edinburgh.

The Scottish Premiership season is over, Celtic have been crowned champions once again, and Steve Clarke has officially released his provisional Scotland squad to compete at Euro 2024. There is a short break between domestic competitions ending and the Tartan Army starting their European adventure in Germany, but there’s still plenty of news to unpack.

As Euro 2024 quickly approaches, so does the summer transfer window, so let’s dive into some of the latest headlines around Scotland’s top flight following another rollercoaster season.

Pundit backs Celtic to re-sign club icon

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly looking to move Fraser Forster on from Tottenham Hotspur this summer and his old club have been urged to bring him back to Parkhead to replace Joe Hart. The former England international recently turned 36 but he has still been backed to make an impact at his old stomping ground, if Brendan Rodgers opts to sign him this summer.

Hoops icon John Hartson is also fighting the corner of a Forster return and believes fans will also be on board with the idea. The veteran goalkeeper has one year left on his current contract but having made just one Carabao Cup appearance throughout the whole 2023/24 season, it’s unlikely Spurs will demand a particularly high transfer fee.

“I think he did nothing but great things last time he was at Celtic. I think he was seen as one of the best goalkeepers they've ever had. He was involved in the success at Celtic, made some fantastic saves,” Hartson told Go Radio.

"Why not? If Celtic can do a deal and Brendan Rodgers still feels Fraser Forster is more than capable of coming in. When a goalkeeper like Joe Hart leaves, who has been so successful, you might not replace Joe Hart but you've got to try and get something as close to him.

"A lot of people will say Fraser Forster is as good if not better in terms of being the right age, a little bit younger than Joe Hart. So yes, I could see it happening and the budget and wages and everything come together."

Motherwell star named £1m target for English clubs

Theo Bair of Motherwell has reportedly emerged as a target for clubs in the English Championship this summer. Mailsport claims that the striker has popped up on the radar of both Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks and others have also turned their attention to a potential move.

Bair has impressed with Motherwell this season, bouncing straight back from leaving St Johnstone as a free agent last summer. The 24-year-old didn’t miss a single Premiership game and contributed an impressive 13 goals and four assists, including clutch goals against Rangers, Livingston and Dundee to secure important wins for the Well.