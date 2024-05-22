Steve Clarke has named a 28-man provisional squad for tis summer's European Championship final but will need to make cuts between now and the opening match (Pic: Getty)

Ex Rangers and Kilmarnock attacker Kris Boyd believes one Hearts star could be cut from Steve Clarke’s final Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals.

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd has said he ‘isn’t convinced’ that Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon will make it to this summer’s European Championship finals in Germany despite being named in Steve Clarke’s initial 28-man squad.

The Scotland gaffer will have to sacrifice two players from the group by the June 8 deadline when he names his final squad that will be on the plane. With four goalkeepers currently in the mix, including Gordon’s Tynecastle teammate Zander Clark, it is almost certain that one of them will drop out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich City’s Angus Gunn, who has been Scotland’s undisputed number one throughout qualifying, is joined by Motherwell’s Liam Kelly as well as Gordon and Clark. Speaking on Sky Sports News in the immediate aftermath of the squad announcement, Boyd said he believes Gordon is the most likely player from the four stoppers to drop out.

He said: "I think, when you're older, you'd expect to play but Angus Gunn has come in and been unbelievable. He had a few clean sheets to start with and he's going to be Steve Clarke's number one.

"Is Craig Gordon willing to sit on the bench? It can be difficult when you're older. It'll be interesting to see what happens, I'm not convinced Craig Gordon will definitely be on the flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zander Clark has played ahead of him at Hearts this year and Liam Kelly has played every single minute for Motherwell as well and it looks as if he is going to get a move.

"I think Craig Gordon, over 70 caps and vastly experienced, if anything happens to Angus Gunn he'll be there but when you're older and you've been going to maps it can be difficult so I'm not sure how that pan will play out.”