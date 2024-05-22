Hearts announce initial pre-season plans with friendly against former Rangers man's EFL strugglers
Steven Naismith will face off against one of his former Rangers and Scotland teammates this summer as Hearts take on Fleetwood Town in a pre-season friendly.
The Jambos have confirmed they will be heading to the EFL club’s Highbury Stadium as part of their preparations for the 2024/25 season. In the opposite dugout will be former Rangers, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam who has been in charge of the Cod Army since December last year.
Several other familiar faces from SPFL teams past are also part of the playing squad at the Lancashire club including ex Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley and one time Inverness and Dunfermline keeper Owain Fôn Williams. Fleetwood will be playing in England’s League Two next season having finished third bottom in League One this season and being condemned to relegation.
The match with Hearts is set to take place on Saturday, July 27, with a 3pm kick off at Highbury Stadium. Tickets for the match will be priced at £16 for adults, £10 for Concessions and £6 for kids in the seated areas and then £15 for adults, £9 for Concessions - £9 and £5 for kids in the standing sections.
The Jambos previously played Fleetwood in a closed-doors game last summer and ran out 2-0 thanks to a double from Jorge Grant. The fixture confirmed by the club who will also host Leyton Orient at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, July 13 with ticket information for that match to be released in due course.
