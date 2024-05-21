The Premiership season is over and Hearts and Hibs have endured every possible emotion over the last nine months.

There is no doubt it will be the men from Tynecastle that will look back with more satisfaction after Steven Naismith’s men ended the season sat in third place in the table and they will look forward to European football once again when the new season gets underway.

For Hibs, there will be frustration and disappointment as they ended the campaign in the bottom half of the table and without a manager following the departure of Nick Montgomery.

There have been several factors that have helped define the difference between success and failure - and the introduction of VAR has, without question, made a sizeable impact on the Premiership this season with a significant number of penalties awarded throughout the season.