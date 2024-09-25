Scott Brown has emerged as a frontrunner for the St Johnstone vacancy. | SNS Group

The latest Scottish Premiership round-up with key headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ rivals

Managerless Hearts kick-off the first game of the post Steven Naismith era with a home clash against Ross County.

The Jambos have lost just one of their last 15 matches against The Staggies and will be determined to carry on that strong run as they target their first league victory of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Hibs travel to title challenger Rangers in what promises to be a difficult task at Ibrox. The Cabbage are unbeaten in their last three matches and will be keen to build momentum after an encouraging victory against St Johnstone last time out at Easter Road.

Ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action we take a look at the leading headlines from around the division, including updates from St Johnstone, Aberdeen and more.

Scott Brown ‘keen’ to discuss St Johnstone vacancy

Celtic’s pursuit of the Premiership title continues with an away trip to St Johnstone where they could well be greeted by a familiar face in Scott Brown.

The ex-Celtic icon is currently the manager of high-flying Championship side Ayr United, but according to the Daily Mail , is keen to discuss the St Johnstone vacancy after Craig Levein’s exit.

Brown is the bookmakers’ joint favourite with former Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray, and the Perth side now want permission to speak to the Ayr United manager this week.

The 39-year-old only arrived at Somerset Park in January, but is keen to secure the green light to discuss a move to the Premiership side.

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven, who was praised for his job as interim boss last term, along with Larne boss Tiernan Lynch are also thought to be leading contenders for the role.

Aberdeen earn Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen comparisons after strong start

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has claimed that Aberdeen should take inspiration from last season’s Bayer Leverkusen side and the 2015/16 Leicester City team after their incredible start to the campaign.

New boss Jimmy Thelin has won 11 consecutive games since arriving at Pittodrie and alongside Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is the only manager that boasts a 100 percent win record in the Premiership this term.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Richards said: “I’ll be totally honest I’ve only seen highlights of the games. I did a bit of research yesterday and like you said, he (Thelin) wants to play attacking football.

“He takes risks at the right time and free-flowing football. That is sort of his ethos. And I haven’t seen them play live this season so I don’t want to lie to people.

“I’ve literally watched half an hour of their football yesterday and they look impressive. Whether they can keep it going for the whole season, I’m not entirely sure, but it’s a great start.”

The ex-England international added: “It’s like the Leicester thing, isn’t it? Once you win that many games, you get that confidence, you think, it’s sort of like Leverkusen last season where they just go on a run, you start to believe.

“And good luck to them because it’d be nice up in Scotland if they could shake it up a little bit, you know.”

Aberdeen are joint top with Celtic after picking up five wins from five matches. The Dons last lifted the league title under the guidance of Alex Ferguson in the 1984/85 season.