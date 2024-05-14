Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who believes his in-form Celtic side are in prime condition as they bid to place one hand on the cinch Premiership trophy by defeating title rivals Rangers on Saturday

A roundup of the latest Scottish Premiership headlines on the transfer rumour mill outside of Edinburgh.

The Scottish Premiership season will come to a close this weekend and clubs will soon be turning their full attention to business on the transfer market. Dramatic scenes are already unfolding, with Hibs parting ways with Nick Montgomery ahead of their clash with Motherwell.

As the teams gear up for a thrilling summer window, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines on the rumour mill.

Celtic star wanted by Premier League giants

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley is attracting heavy interest across the border ahead of the summer transfer window thanks to his impressive season with the Hoops, who are now in touching distance of securing another Scottish Premiership title.

O’Riley has been subject of interest for some time now, and Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Celtic had rejected a bid from Atlético Madrid back in January, standing firm that the midfielder would remain at the club until the end of the season.

However, Danish publication Tipsbladet has reported that the Hoops are now ‘in dialogue’ with ‘two unnamed top six teams from England's top tier’. The clubs are said to be enquiring about a pre-European Championship transfer and while no names have been mentioned, the current top six Premier League teams are Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle.

Championship clubs join fight for Aberdeen ace

EFL Championship sides Coventry City have now entered the race to sign Aberdeen’s Connor Barron this summer, according to the Daily Record. League rivals Swansea City are also in the running for the midfielder.

There is now a ‘growing list’ of clubs eager to sign Barron, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and could be snapped up for just over £500,000 in compensation fees. Bologna are another club to register their interest, along with Cagliari and Sassuolo.