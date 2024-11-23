Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of all the latest headlines from the Scottish Premiership

Hibs and Hearts are both preparing for a crucial weekend of football as they look to climb up the Scottish Premiership table.

Basement side Hibs travel to Dundee in search of their first win in seven matches as they look to end a winless streak stretching back to Saturday 14th September.

The Cabbage board publicly sent out a message of support to David Gray despite the team's lacklustre start, but the 36-year-old knows he will need to repay that faith with a return to winning ways in the near future if he is to retain his position.

Meanwhile, in the capital all eyes will be on Lawrence Shankland and strugglers Hearts as they play host to undefeated league leaders Celtic.

Hearts skipper Shankland has recently vowed to end his goalscoring drought in the Premiership, but has also made it clear that he sees this as his final season at Gorgie amid reports linking him with a move to Ibrox in the summer.

As football fans look forward to another enthralling weekend of Premiership action, Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at all the main Scottish football headlines.

Celtic winger agrees contract extension

Experienced Celtic winger James Forrest has agreed a new one-year contract extension at Parkhead which will run until the summer of 2026.

The one-club man made his first team debut in 2010 and has gone on to make over 500 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring over 100 goals and registering over 100 assists in the process while also becoming the second most decorated Hoops player of all time behind Bobby Lennox.

"I've loved every minute of being here, from being a wee boy coming through the youth and all the ups that I've had playing for the first team," he told Celtic TV.

"I'm just delighted that I've managed to work hard and hopefully I can keep contributing to the team for another year."

The 33-year-old has made 11 league appearances this season and has contributed three assists. He will be pushing to add to that record against Hearts this weekend.

Lewis Ferguson signs contract extension at Bologna

Former Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson has signed a new long-term contract with Italian side Bologna, which will keep him at the Champions League side until 2028.

The deal also includes an option to extend until a further year into 2029, which can be activated at a later date.

Ferguson, the son of former Rangers and Hearts star Derek and the nephew of fellow Rangers hero Barry, is one of a number of Scottish internationals plying their trade in Italy along with Napoli pair Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay as well as Torino centre forward Che Adams.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed two excellent seasons with Bologna and has registered a combined 13 goals and three assists in 64 Serie A appearances.

He was a huge miss for Scotland at Euro 2024 after sustaining a serious knee injury in April, but has slowly been integrated back into the Bologna team this season with one league appearance in both Serie A and the Champions League.