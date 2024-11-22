Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs will look to climb off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table when they travel to Dens Park to face Dundee.

The Cabbage are without a win in seven Premiership matches, in a run stretching back to the 14th September when David Gray’s side earned a 2-0 home win against St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, fellow strugglers Hearts face the unenviable task of facing a formidable Celtic side that are yet to face defeat in 11 league matches.

The Jambos have won two of their five Premiership matches under new boss Neil Critchley and continued to show signs of progress last time out despite a 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

As we look ahead to another crucial weekend of Premiership action, we have rounded up all of the biggest headlines from around the division.

Stuart Kettlewell issues defiant response to Lennon Miller exit talk

Motherwell wonderkid Lennon Miller is rapidly becoming one of the most sought after young stars in the Scottish Premiership.

The 18-year-old, who captained Scotland’s Under-19s in midweek during a 0-0 draw with France, has been the Steelmen’s standout performer with four goals and three assists across 18 appearances in all competitions.

Miller has caught the eye with his excellent composure in possession, his brilliant range of passing and his tireless workrate off the ball to win possession back for his team.

The teenager’s qualities at such as young age, have reportedly caught the eyes of Celtic and Rangers along with another club’s south of the border, according to Sun Sport.

However, a defiant Stuart Kettlewell has insisted that Motherwell have had no conservations with other clubs regarding Miller’s availability.

The Motherwell manager told Glasgow World: “There are no issues at all, I think what Lennon has done over the last week or two has shown everyone what he is like.

“He goes to play with Scotland under-19s, we had a conversation with them about managing his game time before the three games, and he probably played a few more minutes than what was agreed, but no qualms about that, he just loves playing football and I think he shows everyone that he has a burning desire to be the best he possibly can be.

“It shows how humble he is and that he’s not getting carried away with any conversations or any talk about him as a footballer. I’m especially pleased with that. I had some time with him this morning and I managed to watch the two games and all the minutes that he played and we are really happy at how he is ticking along.

“He will keep his feet firmly on the ground as will we, and we look forward to having him back in the group and preparing for the trip to Dingwall.

“We have had no conversations whatsoever with other clubs (regarding Miller’s future), not a single thing, contrary to what might be out there in the press and all the different rumours about clubs interested or coming to watch him.

“That may well be the case, but it won’t alter my thinking, and it certainly won’t affect Lennon. He is a player who has been brilliant and massively consistent for me over the last 18 months and he’s only 18, he has shown great maturity, worn the captain’s armband and that’s all we can control at this stage.”

Hibs fans will have the chance to see Miller in action when they travel to Fir Park on Saturday 30th November.

Former SPFL boss poised for comeback

Former Hamilton Academical and Norwich City boss Alex Neil is believed to be under consideration for the vacancy at Philadelphia Union, according to reports from the Daily Record.

The MLS side recently parted company with long-serving boss Jim Curtin earlier this month and are thought to be hugely interested in Neil, who has overseen three promotions in his managerial career with Hamilton, Norwich and most recently Sunderland.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Stoke City in December 2023 and is believed to have turned down several opportunities to return to Scottish football in recent months.

Neil was initially thought to be one of the frontrunners to replace Steven Naismith at Tynecastle before Neil Critchley’s arrival, according to the Lancashire Evening Post - and was also mentioned by the bookmakers as a top contender for the Hibs job before David Gray’s appointment.

Neil has spent some time in America over the summer, visiting clubs and networking, and is believed to be open to the idea of taking on a new challenge overseas.