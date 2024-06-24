Dundee United and Celtic eye new faces as Dundee man leaves

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours regarding Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Hearts finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership last season behind Celtic and Rangers. They have the chance to freshen up their ranks this summer with some new signings.

Hibs are preparing for life under the management of David Gray. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United close in on addition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee United are poised to sign Kristijan Trapanovski from FC Shkupi. Their boss Jim Goodwin has said, as per a report by The Courier: “We hope to have Trapanovski in Dundee in the early part of the week as well and hopefully he will play a part in our friendly next weekend.”

The Terrors are gearing up for life back in the top flight after they won promotion from the second tier last term.

Trapanovski, who is 24-years-old, will give them more competition and depth in midfield if they are able to get a deal over the line.

Dundee man leaves

Dundee have parted company with defender Lee Ashcroft. As per their official club website, he has left by mutual consent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old joined them back in 2020 having previously been at Kilmarnock and Dunfermline Athletic and he has since gone on to make 110 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals from the back.

Dundee signed defender Clark Robertson, goalkeeper Jon McCracken and attacker Seb Palmer-Houlden late last week. Their manager Tony Doherty has hinted at some more arrivals, as per The Courier: “There will be imminent arrivals.

“We have been doing a lot of work in the recruitment department. As I have said in our last two windows, it is a process and a very robust one. It is something we take a lot of time over and put a lot of consideration into things.

“We don’t announce things right away because we need to be sure of the type of people we are looking to bring in. It is a strategy to bring in good people as well as good footballers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to complement what we already have but the thing I want is healthy competition.

“We had that last season but I want to upgrade things as much as I can.”

Motherwell attacker linked with Celtic and Rangers

Celtic and Rangers are both said to be admirers of Motherwell attacker Theo Bair, according to The Athletic. The former Vancouver Whitecaps and St Johnstone man scored 15 goals in all competitions last term.

The Canada international now appears to be a man in-demand and has reportedly emerged on the radar of some other teams in this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departed Aberdeen defender wanted

Kieran Ngwenya is wanted by QPR, Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle after leaving Aberdeen, claim the Daily Record. The left-back has been released by the Dons and has a decision to make on where to go next as a free agent.