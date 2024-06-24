Dundee United and Celtic eye new faces as Dundee man leaves
Hearts finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership last season behind Celtic and Rangers. They have the chance to freshen up their ranks this summer with some new signings.
Hibs are preparing for life under the management of David Gray. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the division...
Dundee United close in on addition
Dundee United are poised to sign Kristijan Trapanovski from FC Shkupi. Their boss Jim Goodwin has said, as per a report by The Courier: “We hope to have Trapanovski in Dundee in the early part of the week as well and hopefully he will play a part in our friendly next weekend.”
The Terrors are gearing up for life back in the top flight after they won promotion from the second tier last term.
Trapanovski, who is 24-years-old, will give them more competition and depth in midfield if they are able to get a deal over the line.
Dundee man leaves
Dundee have parted company with defender Lee Ashcroft. As per their official club website, he has left by mutual consent.
The 30-year-old joined them back in 2020 having previously been at Kilmarnock and Dunfermline Athletic and he has since gone on to make 110 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals from the back.
Dundee signed defender Clark Robertson, goalkeeper Jon McCracken and attacker Seb Palmer-Houlden late last week. Their manager Tony Doherty has hinted at some more arrivals, as per The Courier: “There will be imminent arrivals.
“We have been doing a lot of work in the recruitment department. As I have said in our last two windows, it is a process and a very robust one. It is something we take a lot of time over and put a lot of consideration into things.
“We don’t announce things right away because we need to be sure of the type of people we are looking to bring in. It is a strategy to bring in good people as well as good footballers.
“I want to complement what we already have but the thing I want is healthy competition.
Motherwell attacker linked with Celtic and Rangers
Celtic and Rangers are both said to be admirers of Motherwell attacker Theo Bair, according to The Athletic. The former Vancouver Whitecaps and St Johnstone man scored 15 goals in all competitions last term.
The Canada international now appears to be a man in-demand and has reportedly emerged on the radar of some other teams in this window.
Departed Aberdeen defender wanted
Kieran Ngwenya is wanted by QPR, Dunfermline Athletic and Partick Thistle after leaving Aberdeen, claim the Daily Record. The left-back has been released by the Dons and has a decision to make on where to go next as a free agent.
The 21-year-old had loan spells away from Pittodrie at Cove Rangers, Kelty Hearts, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle to boost his development.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.