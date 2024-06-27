Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals sack their manager after 9 months in permanent charge | SNS Group

A roundup of the latest transfer links and stories for Hearts and Hibs league rivals.

Scotland have bowed out of Euro 2024 after finishing bottom of Group A with just one point on the board. The players will return to their respective clubs ready to start their pre-season training but before the new Scottish Premiership campaign commences, there is plenty to unpack on the transfer market.

Ex-Aberdeen star signs for 16th club

Former Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley has signed for EFL League Two side Port Vale, following their relegation from League One last season. The 30-year-old has signed from fellow relegated side Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee, penning a two-year deal with the Valiants as they aim for promotion in this upcoming campaign.

This move to Port Vale marks Stockley’s sixteenth club in his professional career so far, having spent a lot of his time on loan after coming through Bournemouth’s youth system. The forward was loaned out a total of nine times before eventually leaving the Vitality Stadium in 2016 to cross the border and sign for Aberdeen.

Stockley signed for the Dons at aged 22 and spent just over a year with the club before moving back to England. The forward contributed six goals and three assists during his time at Pittodrie and infamously broke Kieran Tierney’s jaw during the Scottish Cup final after a collision with the former Celtic star.

Stockley was sent off three times during his sole season with Aberdeen for elbowing other players. His red card count with the Dons makes up 50 percent of his overall record, having been given his marching orders on six occasions in his career so far. The others came during his time with Charlton Athletic, Torquay United and most recently Fleetwood Town.

Pundit says Celtic ‘could go for’ Euro 2024 ace

Celtic are on the market for a new goalkeeper following the retirement of Joe Hart. A pin has been placed in original target Caoimhin Kelleher following Liverpool’s valuation of their No.2, which is out of the Hoops’ price range. The club are exploring new options this summer and a number of potential new targets have appeared on the radar.

Following Scotland’s run at Euro 2024, some members of Steve Clarke’s side have been mentioned on the rumour mill. Alan McInally has recently mentioned Angus Gunn as a potential candidate for Brendan Rodgers ahead of the 2024/25 season.

"Angus Gunn to Celtic? Maybe, maybe, because Joe's retired now,” the pundit said. “I don't think he played well against Germany. I really don't. I think he picked up though and I think he recovered against Switzerland and Hungary, for sure.

“But I thought he was at fault for the first goal against Germany and I thought he could have done better in a couple of instances. And certainly, as a goalkeeper, you have to be powerful and strong and you also have to be reliable for the guys in front of you. You need to know that we've got someone behind us that's just rock steady and consistently good.