United have agreed a £25 million deal with Napoli and McTomainy's sale could fund a few new signings. | Manchester United via Getty Images

A round-up of the latest Scottish football transfer news stories.

Hearts were beaten 3-1 away at Motherwell last time out and it has been a tough start to the season for Steven Naismith’s side. They have one point on the board from their first three fixtures.

Next up is their Europa League play-off second leg clash against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Hearts man in line for new deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are ‘set’ to hand former Hearts defender John Souttar a new deal, as per a report by the Daily Record. The Aberdeen-born man is in talks over extending his stay at Ibrox.

Souttar, who is 27-years-old, started his career at Dundee United and rose up through their academy ranks before breaking into their first-team. He then moved to Tynecastle in 2016 and went on to make 161 appearances in all competitions during his time in Edinburgh, chipping in with six goals.

He switched to Ibrox in 2022 and has since played 54 matches altogether for the Gers. Pundit Kevin Kyle was full of praise for him on the Open Goal podcast earlier this year: "He'll be going to the Euros. Scotland's best defender. I liked him before he got his injuries, when he scored the header against Denmark. Thought he was outstanding. I just like him. I just think he's a proper, proper defender but he also plays. He defends very, very well but he can play.

"They've all done really well and it's a good headache for Steve Clarke to have but I think had John Souttar not got the injuries he had, he would have played every time Scotland played. He was only out the team because he got injuries. He was in the team, he was a starter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland international latest

Scotland international Scott McTominay has agreed to join Napoli from Manchester United, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X. The midfielder is apparently poised for a switch over to Italy for a new chapter in his career.

The 27-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has been up in the air this summer with his deal up in 2025. It now appears likely he will secure an exit from the Red Devils for the first time.

Journalist Romano has posted on X: “Scott McTominay has already accepted Napoli and their project. Details to be discussed about his payoff, similar to Wan-Bissaka. This is the main part to fix + personal terms. Club to club agreement done with Man United for €30m fee (add-ons included) plus sell-on clause.”

McTominay scored 10 goals from midfield in the last campaign and helped Manchester United win the FA Cup under Erik ten Hag. He has played 255 games for them after progressing through their youth set-up as a youngster.