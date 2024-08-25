Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech Republic's defender Robin Hranac | AFP via Getty Images

Hibs will meet a familiar face when they host Aberdeen in early November after former Easter Road favourite Kevin Nisbet joined the Dons on loan.

The ten-times capped Scotland international joined Hibs from Dunfermline Athletic in a £250,000 deal during the summer of 2020 and went on to 39 goals and provide 12 assists in 101 appearances during a three-year stay with the club. His form prompted interest from several clubs north and south of the border and it was English Championship club Millwall that won the race for his services after completing a £2m deal for Nisbet last summer. The forward scored just five times for the Lions last season but will now get an opportunity to return to goalscoring form and replace Bojan Miovski after agreeing to return to Scotland with Aberdeen in recent days

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper on a season-long deal at Pittodrie, the former Hibs forward said: “As soon as I knew Aberdeen were interested, it was a no brainer to be honest. I did have options down south and with other teams in Scotland but the way the team have started the season, I wanted to get involved. This is a massive Club. It’s one that makes an impression on you and I want to be part of that. I spoke to the gaffer and listened to his philosophy and his plans. I was impressed with his style of play and I believe it suits me. It is an exciting project that I want to be part of and I am ready to give it my all for the fans.”

Hearts get Euro boost as rivals complete star sale

Hearts will hope to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they face Viktoria Plzen at Tynecastle in the second leg of their Europa League play-off round tie later this week.

Steven Naismith’s side fell to an agonising late defeat in the first leg at the Doosan Arena on Thursday as an injury-time goal from John Mosquera gave the Czech side the narrowest of advantages. However, Thursday’s visitors will travel to Edinburgh without the services of defender Robin Hranac after Viktoria confirmed he has completed an £8m move to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

The 24-year-old, who appeared in all three of Czechia’s Euro 2024 games, has joined international team-mates Pavel Kaderabek, Adam Hlozek and David Jurasek at Hoffenheim after Viktoria received an off general manager and chairman Adolf Šádek felt they could not turn down.

He told the club website: “We received an extraordinary offer for Robin, which it met all our expectations. The player himself also showed interest in accepting it, more or less fulfilling his next dream with this step. Considering that Robin is our protégé, he has always treated the club completely fairly and provided excellent services, we decided not to hinder him in this next journey.

“The long-term goal and strategy of the club, which was presented by the new owners and management a year ago, is to educate young talented footballers who will have the potential to one day move to a renowned European competition within the top five leagues.

“And Robin has now fulfilled exactly this vision. Of course, we regret that we will not have him available for the second leg in Scotland, but the offer was built in such a way that the transfer must take place immediately, or it will not be feasible. As I have already stated, it could not be rejected in all directions.”