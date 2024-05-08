Ex-Rangers star says Ibrox return is a 'no-brainer' as SPFL ace subject of three-way transfer battle
With another weekend of Scottish Premiership action ticked off, the end of the season is now well and truly in sight. With just a handful of fixtures left to play out, the summer transfer window will soon be open for business, and clubs across the SPFL are waiting for their opportunities to both sign new players, and make money through sales.
Let’s dive into some of the latest headlines around Scotland.
Hamilton Accies rising star subject of heavy interest
Hamilton Accies rising teenage star Lewis Latona has attracted significant interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Sheffield United, Hull City and Belgian club Beerschot are all in pursuit of the 17-year-old.
Sheffield United have already signed Ryan Oné, who has hit the ground running with their development team and even earned a Premier League start earlier this season. Latona spent time on trial with Hull last week and also trained with the soon-to-be-relegated Blades.
However, Lanarkshire Live Sport has reported that the teen has now also formed a relationship with Beerschot and a potential switch to the Jupiler Pro League side could provide a ‘more lucrative proposition’ for the Accies.
Former Rangers goalscorer Kenny Miller has stressed that it would be an easy decision for him to return to Ibrox in a coaching capacity, having enjoyed three separate spells with the Glasgow side. The 44-year-old revealed to BoyleSports that he is ‘desperate’ to take on a new role and get back into football duties.
“I'm as hungry as ever to get back into it, I went from playing in January 2020 to coaching a month later — there was no time off,” Miller said. “This has been the first season since I was 16, the first time in 29 years that I’ve not been involved in a group as a player or coach. There’s a massive hunger and desire to get in and climb that ladder again.
“It would be a no-brainer to go back to Rangers, going in to try and help add value to the project. You’ve got an existing coaching and playing staff there, and you might come across somebody who you click with, then they think ‘he could be of real value to me as a head coach’.
“It’s about finding a way to help, where you could really make a difference in a specific area. It’s a big team in terms of the staff, you’ve got the players as a unit but then you need to have a strong working staff to succeed now. They’re under so much pressure to deliver that you can’t afford to leave any stone unturned. If there was a role like that in the future, then great, but if it was at Rangers it would be an absolute no-brainer.”