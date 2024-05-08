EFL Championship club Hull City have sacked manager Liam Rosenior (Pic: Getty)

Former Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom is the early favourite to take over at EFL Championship club Hull City who are looking for a new head coach.

The Tigers sacked gaffer Liam Rosenior yesterday after narrowly missing out on a spot in the play-offs and a chance to earn promotion to the Premier League. City finished seventh in the league, three points behind Norwich City in sixth who took the final play-off spot, and took the decision to sack the former Brighton and Fulham defender who made over 100 appearances for them as a player and had only recently signed a new contract.

Incredibly, Rosenior was shortlisted for the Championship manager of the season award for this season and took over as at the MKM Stadium with Hull just one point above the relegation zone in 2022/23 season before guiding them to a 15th place finish. Despite that, with the team having won only two home games in 2024, their final day defeat to Plymouth Argyle spelled the end for the 39-year old.

Bookmakers now have Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Sheffield United last year, as the initial front runner to replace Rosenior. Other names in the running include Scotsman Alex Neil who was most recently in charge at Stoke City as well as the likes of Will Still, Ryan Mason and Nigel Pearson while Rangers first team coach Alex Rae is also listed with certain outlets.