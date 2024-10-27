Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news from around the Premiership.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed he has been inspired by Wrexham’s rise up the English football pyramid and could follow the example of Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds by investing in Celtic.

The 52-year-old is believed to have been a fan of the reigning Premiership champions for almost two decades and has been pictured wearing a Hoops shirt in recent years. His initial interest in Celtic was said to have been sparked when he received a home shirt from Scottish DJ Big Al and has visited Celtic Park in the past. However, the rapper has now claimed he would be ‘crazy not to look at’ formalising his interest in the Hoops by investing in the club after seeing the success Reynolds and McElhenny has enjoyed with Wrexham.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mail, he said: “I love what Ryan (Reynolds) has done with Wrexham – it’s just a great story. Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time – if the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it. I have watched so much soccer in Europe but I have never seen fans like the Celtic fans. There is something so special about them. There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe – the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park and I want to be a part of that. Their mascot is a hound – you couldn’t make that up. Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound – that’s gotta be a match made in heaven. The headlines write themselves.”

Former Rangers ace linked with shock EFL move

Rangers’ hopes of securing the return of former Ibrox favourite Ryan Kent could be scuppered after the winger was linked with a surprise move to England.

The former Liverpool academy product made over 200 appearances for Rangers after an initial loan move made during the summer of 2018 was converted into a permanent switch just over 12 months later. Kent became a Premiership champion and Scottish Cup winner during a five-year stay at Ibrox and was also part of the Rangers side that suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Final in 2022.

After leaving the club last summer, Kent joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a four-year deal but struggled to earn regular game-time and came to an agreement over his release earlier this month. Rangers have been linked with a move for their former star on a consistent basis in recent months - but were said to have competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Italy.

Ex-Rangers star Ryan Kent is expected to be on the move again this summer. | Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Speaking about potential interest in Kent in recent weeks, Rangers boss Philippe Clement said: “"I've said a lot of times I don't go into rumours because it never stops. So I'm not going to go into rumours but of course I know the player and I've known him a long time.The moment he went to Rangers I was in talks with him to get him to Brugge. But there was a better deal for him at Rangers and chose that. So I've known him a long time but I won't go into rumours about bringing in players or not.”

However, the Scottish Sun have now claimed English League One club Leyton Orient have thrown their hat into the ring but lodging an enquiry over Kent’s openness to a move. As the winger’s deal was cancelled after the closure of the summer transfer window, he would not be able to feature for any new club until January but can train alongside his new team-mates for the time being.