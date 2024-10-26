Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Scottish Premiership transfer headlines for Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership is back in action and one of the biggest clashes of the weekend will Hibs and Hearts come together at Easter Road on Sunday. The two Edinburgh sides are desperate for points on the board as they both sit in the bottom two spots in the table.

There is a huge amount riding on their game as both clubs look to claw their way out of the danger zone. As we wait for the action to unfold, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Scottish Premiership news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League side could hijack £8.3m Celtic target

Celtic have been linked with some exciting talents recently and one of the names to appear on the radar most recently is Bazoumana Touré of Hammarby. The Hoops have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the 18-year-old winger but clubs in England and Germany are also in the picture, including Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic are battling it out with Aberdeen at the top of the Premiership table as things stand, while usual rivals Rangers have slipped out of favour in title conversations.

Due to the high interest in Touré, Hammarby are said to be holding out on their £8.3 million asking price. Now, according to Fotboll Skanalen (via Daily Record), Aston Villa have become the ‘frontrunners’ to get a deal over the line as they push on in the Premier League and eye a top four finish.

Rangers ace told to ‘go for good’

Despite Rangers recently resolving a contract issue with Ianis Hagi, the Romanian is once again being tipped to leave Ibrox. The 26-year-old has made just one appearance so far this season — a nightmare return after 14 months against St Johnstone which saw him sent off after providing an assist in their 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hagi has a little under two years left on his contract and fellow Romanian and ex-player and manager Dumitru Dumitriu believes now is the time for him to pursue a move elsewhere. After talks of Hagi leaving over the summer, Dumitru has urged him to seek a permanent move.

“I think he will get what he deserves in the end. He's a good player, a footballer who can play for several teams in Europe, so he doesn't have to stay there,” he told Golazo. “My belief is that he has to leave, but not on loan. To go for good, to be bought and used.

“When a club buys you, it shows that they trust you. And Ianis needs that. He is a talented player who gives himself, passes well with both feet, shoots hard. He has many qualities, he is a top footballer. But he had this bad luck with the injury.”