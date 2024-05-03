Brendan Rodgers' Celtic team take on Hearts this weekend

The Scottish Premiership returns this weekend and the action will kick off on Saturday as Hearts face Celtic, and Hibs travel to Ross County.

We’re now down to the final handful of fixtures left until another season draws to a close — let’s take a look at the latest news around Scotland’s top flight to get ready for more post-split clashes.

St Johnstone icon set to become free agent

St Johnstone icon Shaun Rooney will be released by Fleetwood Town at the end of the season following the club’s relegation from EFL League One. The defender’s contract is due to expire this summer and the Cod Army are not willing to offer him a new deal.

Manager Charlie Adam has retained 18 first team players ahead of Fleetwood’s drop to League Two, announcing only two players who will be leaving in Rooney and Ben Henneghan.

Fans are already urging the Saints to ‘bring Rooney home’ following his departure from Perth in 2022. The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Scotland apart from his spells with York City and Fleetwood. He signed for St Johnstone in 2020 and lifted the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup with them in his first season.

Ex-Celtic star ‘open’ to return

Former Celtic loanee Moritz Jenz has admitted he has not closed the door on the possibility of returning to Parkhead some day. The defender enjoyed a brief spell with the Hoops, which saw him experience the thrill of the Old Firm derby, take on Real Madrid in the Champions League, and receive a medal for his efforts in their Premiership title run.

Jenz signed for Celtic in July 2022 but his loan spell ended in the following January after slipping down the pecking order following new signings and key players returning from injury. In an interview with Football Scotland, he admitted it was ‘painful’ not to experience a trophy lift with the Hoops and that he would not turn down another shot at playing for the Glasgow side.

"My wife said to me last time, 'Can you imagine coming back to Celtic one time? Please!' I said, 'Why not? It would be very nice.'