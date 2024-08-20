Former Hearts and Hibs youth rivals to form interim management duo at SPFL club

Senior players Colin Hamilton and David Gold have been placed in interim charge of Arbroath following Jim McIntyre's sacking (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Arbroath parted company with ex Dundee and Ross County boss Jim McIntyre after their 3-0 League One defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Arbroath players Colin Hamilton and David Gold will take charge of the Red Lichties on an interim basis as the League One club searches for a new head coach.

Former Dundee and Ross County boss Jim McIntyre was sacked by the Angus club after their 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts at the weekend and the two senior players have stepped up to fill the gap left by the 52-year old. Hamilton, 32, and Gold, 31, have both been at Arbroath for the best part of a decade and have a combined total of over 600 appearances for the club between them.

However, long before they were teammates, they were on opposite sides of the Edinburgh divide. Hamilton began his youth career at Stenhousemuir but was snapped up by Hearts in 2009 and remained at Tynecastle until 2012 while Gold came through the ranks at Hibs before leaving Easter Road in 2014.

The duo will be in charge for this weekend’s trip to Dumbarton and it has also been revealed that the club would consider handing them the job on a full-time basis. In an interview with The Courier, a spokesperson for Arbroath commented: “We shall be in continual dialogue with them throughout the process, having been extremely impressed by the attitude and application of both since stepping into the roles.

“At this stage, we are considering every option for the position, which will include Colin and David’s desire to be considered, should they feel it’s right for them and the club. We would ask our supporters to get right behind the guys and get the club back on track.”

If the pair were to receive the job they would join the list of current SPFL gaffers who played for the two Edinburgh clubs including current Hearts and Hibs bosses Steven Naismith and David Gray as well as the likes of Stenhousemuir gaffer Gary Naysmith, Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley, Stirling Albion head coach Alan Maybury and Bonnyrigg Rose manager Callum Elliot to name just a few.