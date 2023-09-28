The former Scottish midfielder was the bookies’ favourite but as been ruled out of the running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Brown has been ruled out to be the next manager of Cheltenham Town, despite being an early favourite according to the bookies.

Reports from Gloucestershire Live understands that the former Fleetwood Town manager will not be the next boss of the League One side despite the early interest that he was set to take over from Wade Elliott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interviews from the job are taking place this week with the League One side hopeful of making an appointment ahead of Saturday’s trip to Lincoln City. Cheltenham and Wade parted ways last week following a run of just one point in eight matches and no goals scored.

They are currently under the caretaker management of Kevin Russell, who was appointed as Elliott’s assistant in the summer.

The former Hibees midfielder, Scott Brown, recently left his post with Fleetwood Town after leading them to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history. His one full league season ended with the side finishing in 13th place but a bad start to the 2023/24 season, in which Fleetwood took just one point from their first six league games, Brown was sacked.

Brown, 38, began his football career with Hibs, making well over 100 league appearances for the side. After five years with the Easter Road outfit, he left for Celtic in 2007 where he would remain until 2021. He featured in over 400 league fixtures for the Hoops, captaining the club for 11 years and winning ten Scottish League Championships.