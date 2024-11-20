Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Premiership will return to action this weekend following the last international break of the year. Scotland fought their way to a Nations League lifeline after wins over Portugal and Poland, and will compete in play-offs next year to decide who will remain in the top tier.

All the Premiership games will take place on Saturday, with Hibs travelling to face Dundee and Hearts preparing for a Tynecastle showdown with Celtic. Ahead of the action, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Scottish football news.

Celtic star’s agent addresses Premier League interest

Nicolas Kühn has been linked with a switch to the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window following his impressive start to his chapter in Glasgow. The German forward only joined the club at the start of the year and he is already being eyed by clubs across the border.

Kühn has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in just 17 games so far this season, making him a big target for Premier League clubs. However, his agent and former Rangers star Christian Nerlinger has shut down conversations regarding his client’s immediate move away.

“The speculation is not an issue for us. We have found a home for Nicolas at Celtic. We are not, never, walking out on Celtic without being together with the club because this success story was created by Celtic,” Nerlinger told the Daily Record.

“Nicolas feels the power of this club. I was in the stadium against RB Leipzig and you see the quality of the team. I know that Nicolas has total confidence in Brendan Rodgers indeveloping him and making him a better player, and for me as a business partner I have total trust in Michael [Nicholson, Celtic CEO] so we will take this step by step.

"Perhaps at some point there will be movement, but we will not pressurise things. It's a massive season and we are really relaxed. We are just happy that Nicolas is at the right point, at the right time with the right manager who develops him. We are really grateful for that.”

Scotland call-up for Motherwell youngster ‘will come’

Steve Clarke is ‘monitoring’ the progress of Motherwell’s Lennon Miller as he considers his options for next year’s World Cup qualifiers. That’s according to former Scotland international Stephen O'Donnell, who says that the boss will give the 18-year-old his call-up in the near future.

“Steve Clarke is keeping an eye on all the young players. Scottish football now has Lennon Miller, who has started the season well and was captain of Motherwell at 18, and that is great for the game here,” O’Donnell said, via The Herald.

Lennon Miller should be given space and time, said Clarke. | SNS Group

“I know if Steve thinks Lennon’s good enough, he’ll bring him in. He did it with Billy Gilmour, he did it with Nathan Paterson. Their first call-ups came before the Euros in 2021. So he definitely isn’t scared if he thinks the player is ready, regardless of age or appearances.

“Everybody’s path is different. But Lennon has broken through at a ridiculous age at Motherwell and Billy had done the same at Chelsea and Nathan was playing for the first team at Rangers. Do I think Lennon has all the attributes, the ability, the mentality, that are required to play for Scotland? I do. I don’t know when that call will come, but I promise you it will come.”