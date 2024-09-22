Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Hibs and Hearts’ rivals.

Hearts and Hibs have both endured difficult starts to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign, with both occupying bottom-half spots. Hearts are yet to record a single win and sit rock-bottom, having lost at St. Mirren on Saturday, while Hibs’ sole win has them down in ninth.

A reduced weekend of action has seen just two league games take place, with most top-flight teams in Scottish Cup action. But there is plenty still to discuss and the EEN has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the country.

Staff change at St. Mirren

St. Mirren look set to lose assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll after reportedly agreeing a compensation fee with Premier League club Newcastle United. Record Sport claim the Irishman will head south to become Magpies under-21s head coach, joining another former St. Mirren employee in Jack Ross.

O'Carroll was absent from the St. Mirren dugout during their 2-1 win over Hearts on Saturday as speculation intensified over his future. The experienced coach has regularly been part of manager Stephen Robinson’s backroom staff at Motherwell, Morecambe and then St. Mirren.

The Scottish Premiership side are now left searching for a new No.2, with academy coach Brian Kerr tipped to possibly make the step up. He has assistant manager experience previously at Motherwell.

Bizarre SPFL moment

Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s Scottish League One clash against Cove Rangers grabbed headlines over the weekend - and not for the result. A relatively routine 1-1 draw caught the eye of football fans across the country after a fan volunteered to step in as a linesman for the final half-hour.

Assistant referee Will Pare was forced to replace the man in the middle, Stewart Luke, after an injury, but with no back-up it was left to a home supporter to grab the flag. A PA announcement called for a qualified official and Inverness fan Jamie MacKinnon stepped up.

In a post on social media, Inverness confirmed the surprise development: "Game stopped due to an injury to the referee. We've had a PA announcement for a qualified referee to make themselves known as we look to have the match restarted. We're back underway as the far side linesman fills in as referee and a qualified SFA referee from the crowd resumes the match as linesman!"