A roundup of the latest Scottish Premiership transfer rumours.

Hearts and Hibs are in Scottish League Cup action this weekend, with both sides hitting the road for their away fixtures against Falkirk and Celtic respectively.

The two Edinburgh clubs will enter the games off the back of defeats in the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were on the wrong side of a 3-1 scoreline against Dundee, while the Hibees must revisit Celtic after their 2-0 loss last weekend.

As the clubs prepare for Cup action, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer headlines doing the rounds in the Scottish Premiership as we approach Deadline Day.

‘No fresh bids’ have arrived for £500k striker

St Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh has been on the radar of Scottish rivals and some English clubs this summer but ‘no fresh bids’ have landed for the striker. That’s according to Courier Sport, who report that the Saints have ‘not received so much as a telephone call’ regarding Sidibeh’s status for more than a month.

The 26-year-old is currently on the radar of Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen, who Football Insider have reported are ‘ready to activate’ a £500,000 release clause in Sidibeh’s contract. The Dons are reportedly pushing to make this happen before St Johnstone face Rangers in the Scottish League Cup this weekend.

Interest in Celtic star ‘firmed up’

Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has appeared on the radar of a number of clubs this summer and interest is starting to ramp up as we near the end of the transfer window. Atalanta have been eyeing up the midfielder as their own Teun Koopmeiners also continues to be linked with a summer exit.

According to TEAMtalk, the Italian side’s interest in O’Riley has ‘firmed up considerably’ as they push to bring in the 23-year-old to replace Koopmeiners, who has been on the radar of Liverpool and Serie A rivals Juventus for a while now.

The playmaker reportedly prefers Juve over Liverpool but regardless of his chosen destination, Atalanta must be looking to bring in a replacement before it’s too late.