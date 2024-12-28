Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of some of the latest Scottish football transfer news and rumours.

Boxing Day brought the action as the Scottish Premiership saw some very interesting results unfold. The teams played out their penultimate games of the weekend and Celtic continued their unbeaten run since the start of the season. Rangers and Aberdeen were both denied positive results as they were handed defeats by St Mirren and Kilmarnock respectively.

The final Edinburgh Derby of the year marked a successful day out for Hibs, who snatched all three points from Hearts at Tynecastle. The Hibees are now up to seventh in the table thanks to their third consecutive win, while the Jambos sit just one point from the bottom.

Celtic keep their comfortable spot at the top of the table, now 12 points clear of their Old Firm rivals. There’s just one match day left before 2024 draws to a close and the January transfer window opens for business — let’s take a look at some of the latest Scotland-focused transfer stories.

Celtic defender ‘aspires’ to move to Premier League

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been attracting attention recently and Larry Henry of The Athletic has reported a link to Bayer Leverkusen. The Celtic defender is reportedly ‘an option’ for the Bundesliga champions to sign but as things stand, it is no more than just initial interest. Henry has also reported on Carter-Vickers’ desire to return to the English Premier League, having signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

“Celtic and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is an option for Bayer Leverkusen, multiple sources have confirmed,” Henry wrote on X. “However, this is JUST interest. No offer has been made to Celtic. Carter-Vickers still has high aspirations to get back to the English Premier League.

“His main focus remains on Celtic though and continuing to help the club to success. One trophy in the bag this season, three still up for grabs.”

The defender is currently valued at €14 million (£11.6m) by Transfermarkt and is under contract with the Hoops until 2029.

Scottish manager ‘close’ to EFL move

Alex Neil is ‘close to completing’ a move to Millwall as their new permanent manager. That’s according to The Telegraph, who have reported that the 43-year-old is now ‘putting the finishing touches’ to his contract with the EFL Championship side, following the announcement that Neil Harris had left the club.

Harris revealed that ‘now is the time’ for him to step away from his role with Millwall, after signing in February on an 18-month contract for his second spell in charge of the club.

Neil is set to take the reins at the club who have just one game in their last eight. Millwall are currently 13th in the Championship table and are up against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City next. The Airdrie-born coach’s experience of England’s second tier has been deemed ‘crucial’ by the club, having previously managed Stoke City, Sunderland and Preston North End.