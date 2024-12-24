Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of key updates from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs both celebrated key victories on the same weekend to send St Johnstone to the bottom of the Premiership table at Christmas.

A rejuvenated Hibs produced arguably their best performance of the season so far to beat third placed Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Hearts, fresh off the back of a heartbreaking Conference League exit, responded in perfect fashion in the Premiership by recording a thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory over the league’s new basement side St Johnstone.

As both sides look ahead to an-important Edinburgh derby, we take a look at all the main headlines from Scotland.

Scotland Men's Player of the Year revealed

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been awarded the EE Scotland Player of the Year award for 2024 after an incredible year at international level.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in 11 appearances for Scotland during 2024, with the most notable being a well-struck equaliser against Switzerland in the group stage of Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay, who now plays for Serie A title hopefuls Napoli, is the second highest goalscorer of the Steve Clarke era behind John McGinn, and is now joint 15th in Scotland’s all-time leading goalscorer list.

Rangers plan to sell former Hearts loanee

Former Hearts midfielder Alex Lowry has reportedly been told that he is surplus to requirements at Ibrox as Philippe Clement’s side consider offers for the young midfielder.

Lowry is a product of the Rangers youth academy, having joined the club as a junior at the age of 10. He made his first team debut as a substitute in a Scottish Cup match against Stirling Albion in January 2022 and made an instant impression by scoring the opening goal of the match in the 31st minute.

The youngster racked up a further four appearances in the Premiership that season under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst and was even given an opportunity to shine in the Champions League as a late substitute against Ajax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowry struggled for game time after Michael Beale’s arrival and spent time on loan at Hearts last season. During that time, he made 12 appearances, including 10 starts and two substitute appearances before his Tynecastle career was cut short by a back injury.

The promising midfielder has not made a single appearance under Clement and has now been made available for transfer alongside fellow academy prospect Adam Devine, according to reports from Rangers Review.