The Boxing Day clash at Tynecastle has the potential to be a fiery one with an official who isn’t afraid to go to his pocket.

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed the referee and VAR team appointments for the festive period including Boxing Day’s Edinburgh Derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle.

Don Robertson is the official who will take charge of the match in Gorgie. Robertson refereed the 1-1 draw between the two capital rivals at Easter Road back in October where he handed out five yellow cards, three for Hearts and two for Hibs.

In total, Robertson has shown 69 yellow cards and two red cards in his 18 matches across all competitions this season which include Scottish Premiership, Scottish Championship, Scottish League Cup and two UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures. He has taken charge of Wisla Krakow vs Spartak Trnava and Pafos v Astana in the continental competition.

This will be the third Hearts match he has refereed this season with the latest being Kilmarnock’s 1-0 win at Rugby Park on December 15 where Robbie Deas was sent off just six minutes in following a VAR intervention. He has only taken charge of on Hibs match so far in the 2024/25 campaign, the aforementioned Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road.

Robertson will be assisted by David McGeachie and Calum Spence for the derby. John Beaton will be the man leading the VAR team for the match and will be assisted by Sean Carr.

The SFA have also confirmed the refereeing team appointments for the following round of Scottish Premiership matches. Ross Hardie will take charge of Ross County v Hearts, assisted by Andy Milne and Chris Rae with Gavin Duncan leading the VAR alongside Dougie Potter.

Dan McFarlane is the official who will take charge of Hibs v Ross County with Ross Macleod and Paul O'Neill his assistants. Andrew Dallas will lead the VAR team for that match, assisted by Jonathan Bell.