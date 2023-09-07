11 free agent right backs available to Hearts amid ‘eye’ transfer claim

News you can trust since 1873
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST

The summer transfer season has come to an end after an exceptionally busy few months. However, this does not mean that clubs are prohibited from snapping up certain key figures.

There are still a huge number of free agents who can be signed at any time and this may have to be how Hearts acquire a new right-back. The Jambos had been hoping to keep Brighton and Hove Albion’s Odel Offiah on the books but a ‘medical incident’ has forced the defender to return to his parent club with little information being given on his condition and any potential return.

One possibility for Hearts as they continue to find a short-term replacement for Nathanial Atkinson is the return of former Jambos’ fan favourite Michael Smith. Despite being released at the end of the 2022/23 season, he could well be due for a timely return to Tynecastle, but the Gorgie-based side have a whole host of other options at their disposal.

Here are 11 potential free agents Hearts could sign to fill the vacant right-back role...

