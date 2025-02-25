Hearts and Hibs are firmly focused on their bid to return to European competition this season.

After both Edinburgh rivals endured challenging starts to the Premiership campaign, a recent upturn in form at Tynecastle and Easter Road has meant both clubs are now firmly setting their sights on a top four place during what already feels like an exciting end of the season.

There are some major tests lying in wait for both clubs over the coming weeks - but Neil Critchley and David Gray will be confident their players can continue to shine and ensure trips to the continent are on the agenda once again next season.

The summer months will offer both clubs an opportunity to boost their squads in preparation for the new campaign and what happens between now and the end of the season could dictate how ambitious they can be with their recruitment.

There are some potential bargains on offer as several players in England and Scotland approach the final months of their contracts with their current clubs - but who are the intriguing options that could be available on free transfer this summer.

Harry Darling - Swansea City The centre-back remains a key part of the Swans side and has been a consistent presence in their side this season. However, he is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available on a free transfer.

Andreas Weimann - Blackburn Rovers The Austria international penned a one-year deal when he joined Blackburn last summer and he has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 33 appearances this season. As it stands, he is out of contract at the end of the season and would provide an experienced option.

Julio Pleguezuelo - Plymouth Argyle The former Arsenal and FC Twente defender has made 18 appearances for Plymouth as they struggle at the wrong end of the Championship table and is yet to agree a new deal.