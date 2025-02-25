Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aberdeen have also confirmed injury news surrounding the incoming Hibs star as the ex-Wigan and Dundee United man signs a long-term Easter Road deal.

Aberdeen have shared their side of the story when it comes to Jamie McGrath’s move to Hibs from Pittodrie.

The Irish midfielder is a seasoned pro at Premiership level having shone for the Dons after time at St Mirren and Dundee United. He has also featured for Dundalk in the League of Ireland and in England with Wigan Athletic. A Republic of Ireland international, the 28-year-old has agreed a four-year deal and will complete his Easter Road move once this campaign ends.

He has scored five goals and provided six assists this season but Aberdeen have confirmed McGrath will play no further part in this current campaign due to injury. They have explained in a statement their stance on McGrath’s move and insist they were not prepared to offer him the same length of terms that Hibs were.

During the winter window, David Gray bolstered his midfield with the signing of Alasana Manneh. They have already been hard at work on improving the team for next season and have made the first official steps in doing this by sealing the signature of a player at one of their rivals for a European spot.

What Aberdeen said

A statement from Aberdeen states that while the player’s agent and man himself expressed a desire to stay, they would not commit to a long-term nature similar in size to Hibs. It reads: “Jamie McGrath will leave Aberdeen at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract. We were informed by fellow Premiership side Hibernian that he has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Edinburgh club.

“Both Jamie, who will miss the rest of the season through injury, and his representative made it clear he was happy at Pittodrie, and was keen to stay, but we were not prepared to offer him a four-year extension. Everyone at Aberdeen FC respects Jamie’s decision to look elsewhere, thanks him for his time at the club and wishes him all the best for his future career.”

Hibs verdict

Gray said of his new arrival: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie. He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time. He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third. It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room. We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We have been working behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window, to ensure we bring the best possible players into the Football Club. Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club.

“The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional. We look forward to welcoming The McGrath family to Leith and hope that Jamie has a long and successful career in a Hibs strip.”