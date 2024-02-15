Steven Naismith enjoyed his second transfer window as Hearts boss, bringing in Dexter Lembikisa and Scott Fraser to the mix.

Lembikisa has impressed during his run in maroon so far, scoring the second of three goals against Dundee to extend the Jambos unbeaten run.

Hearts currently sit third in the Premiership, twelve points clear of their nearest rivals in fourth place, and are well-placed to secure the European competition spots for the 2024/25 season. Given their form, Naismith opted to enjoy a quieter January but could well look to strengthen the squad in the summer with the hope of success in Europe a driving factor.

However, not all arrivals in Gorgie are met with success and over the years, many a manager have lived to wonder what could have been with choices they made. This is not to say the footballers have been poor, but more they have either failed to gel with the squad or manager; or could not grasp life in Edinburgh.

Here are 25 of those players who struggled to make an impact...

1 . Paul McCallum Due to sanctions placed on the club in administration they could add only one player in the 2014 January window. McCallum, brought in on loan from West Ham United, did not prove to be the right man for the job.

2 . Soufian El Hassnaoui Was seen as a marquee signing for the Championship season but struggled with injury and didn't look particularly suited to Scottish football when he did play.

3 . Kenny Anderson Scored on his debut against Livingston but it became quickly apparent the Dutchman wasn't up to the task.