A new era has started at Tynecastle as Derek McInnes looks to bring consistent success into Hearts.

The former Aberdeen manager has left Kilmarnock to become Jambos head coach on a deal until 2029. He was unveiled on Monday afternoon to the media and answered a range of questions on his move, flanked by sporting director Graeme Jones after an opening statement by CEO Andrew McKinlay.

From the impact of analytics to circumstances behind his Killie exit, McInnes had plenty to say on why he’s completed a switch to Hearts. Here are five of the key talking points we picked up on.

Jamestown factor

On more than one occasion in this presser, McInnes harped back to the role Jamestown Analytics will play at Tynecastle. There’s perhaps been a question of how his fairly hands-on approach to recruitment will marry up with the Tony Bloom-owned recruitment tool but all signs from Monday indicated it was a big draw in why McInnes wants to be the Hearts head coach.

“Having that expertise, knowledge and infrastructure is important because they can help me build a squad,” McInnes said. “It’s up to me and my staff to build a team within that. Having them on board with us is a real comfort as a manager and I’d rather have them with me than against me.”

Aberdeen similarities

While even more experience was built at Kilmarnock in the top flight for McInnes, and success along with it, the demands he had on him at Aberdeen are more comparable to those he will under at Hearts. That also appears to have been something he was quite keen on as infrastructure behind him is cemented as something that will help him get a winning team on the park.

He said: “I used to come here as the Aberdeen manager and it was a similar club, the size, the ambition and the demands. Hearts have a lot in place, the stadium, the training ground and the fans. It’s quite unique in a lot of respects, given how much the fans put in here. I don’t think there’s anything like it elsewhere. I want to have a team who can achieve something, we all want that as managers but ultimately it’s about having the tools to do it. It’s similar to Aberdeen.”

Keeping Lawrence Shankland

It’s been the big will it or won’t it story of the 24/25 season. At times it’s looked as if Lawrence Shankland was a certainty to leave Hearts at the end of his contract but now the pendulum could be swinging back towards him signing up for more action in Gorgie if the boss gets his way. One thing is for certain, and that is having already struck up a relationship with him from time together at Aberdeen, McInnes wants him sticking around.

“If we've got an opportunity to keep him then we should do all we can to keep him, because he's Scottish, he gives you 20-odd goals a season,” McInnes said. “He could maybe get more than that if you give him the right service and get him closer to the goal. I do believe that working with Lawrence would be brilliant. We've got someone already there who can give us what we are looking for at the top end of the pitch.”

Tony Bloom draw

Roping back into the Jamestown factor, Tony Bloom’s proposed investment of just under £10m is something that McInnes also takes note of. He’s looked to Belgium with Royal Union Saint Gilloise and Bloom’s Brighton to see that upon taking this job, he’ll have confidence in backing from a man with a proven track record.

McInnes commented: “I’ve looked closely at the work he’s been involved in, everyone at the club is excited about the partnership, the collaboration and the added investment. There’s real evidence, USG in Belgium will likely win the league next week and that’s a great story. Brighton, everyone knows the improvements there over the last while. I think there’s a lot of people out there who scoff at it all and are sceptical of it all because it’s not the norm in Scottish football.”

Nasty Tynecastle

‘Big physical Hearts’ is a label that came with some of the better Hearts side of old. In a basic summation, it was a roundabout way of saying Tynecastle was a cauldron that opponents often struggled to get to grips with. That is the Hearts that McInnes knows and he made clear he wants them to add a ruthless side to their game in Gorgie.

The boss said: “The Hearts teams I have played against in the past could hit you with intensity, hit you with aggression and the noise would get louder and louder. That’s something we have to tap into because I’ve come here as an opposition manager looking to quieten the crowd. We have to recognise the responsibility we have to bring the crowd with us in games, bring an energy and mindset to games.”