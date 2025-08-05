Here’s how some of Scottish football’s pundits reacted to the bold claims by the Hearts investor.

He’s made his feelings on Hearts known - and Tony Bloom’s comments have caused quite the Scottish football stir.

The Brighton and Hove Albion owner was in situ at Tynecastle on Monday night as Derek McInnes’ side beat Aberdeen 2-0 in the Premiership opener. While action on the park eventually took precedence, much of the debate came from Bloom’s bold comments pre match.

After agreeing to invest £9.86m in the Edinburgh club and gaining a 29% stake, Bloom wants to replicate success he’s had at Royal Union Saint Gilloise by ending Rangers and Celtic dominance in Scotland. With his help, the Belgians have risen rapidly and won the top flight in Belgium, with Hearts title glory wanted within the next decade.

He said: “It’s very difficult to be confident of winning a title or cup in any one season. I’m supremely confident that, over the next five years, Hearts will have an extremely good squad competing near the top of the league. Whether we are actually good enough to win the title, there are obviously no guarantees on that. But I will be very disappointed if, in the next 10 years, we don’t win at least one league title. What excites me is bringing in really good players, watching Hearts win games, I’m addicted to winning, success, and winning titles and that’s what I want to see happen here at Tynecastle.”

It’s caused debate over whether this is actually possible, and whether this ambition should be applauded. Here’s how some Scottish football pundits have reacted.

Kris Boyd (Sky Sports)

“It works everywhere else. It’s snobbery from Scottish football to think it won’t work because we have two huge clubs here. For him to come out and says he can turn this around very quickly, suggests to me he doesn’t really see Rangers or Celtic, especially Rangers as he’s totally dismissed them, as any threat to them. He will feel with the analytics he can thrown down a challenge. It’s ignorance from Scottish football to think it can’t be done. It’s worked everywhere else.”

Chris Sutton (Sky Sports)

“Really, really bullish. Really bold. He has a track record of improving clubs and he feels because of the analytics, he can get on the right side of them and win, pushing the likes of Celtic. There will be a lot of scepticism.”

Craig Levein (Sportsound)

“It would need certain conditions I think for Hearts to get there. I mean, it would need an almost perfect season on Hearts’ part and one of the Old Firm to underperform. I think that the the fact is that the money that the two Old Firm teams have, even though Tony Bloom's putting money in here at Hearts, I still think they’ll be quite a way ahead in the financial front so it's going to be tough. But I mean, if anybody can do it, I think Hearts under Derek McInnes can. I think they've got a chance.

James McFadden (Sky Sports)

“If they are going to challenge for the title and realise what Tony Bloom is saying, the analytics are solely going to be the reason they close that gap. Financially I don’t think they will ever be able to compete with Rangers or Celtic. I don’t think they want to as they have been in trouble at different times and don’t want to be again. When it was first floated, people scoffed at it. If it was an unknown coming in you’d more say let’s see how this works, probably more on the side of cynicism. It’s proven to work. It’s not going to be an instant success but there’s no doubt it works. I expect it to work here at Hearts.”

Willie Miller (Sportsound)

“We can only wish him well to be perfectly honest. I think it's going to be a huge task and I think particularly when you're talking about titles. I think cup competitions are completely different absolutely as I think the cup competitions are there to be won won of games etc and anything can be done. Nobody gave Aberdeen any chance whatsoever in the Scottish Cup and they managed to turn it around on the day and lift the trophy.

“The only problem, well it's not the only problem, but I think when you're trying to dislodge Rangers and Celtic, I think I think Hearts in particular and Hibs and Aberdeen, these are the teams that should be trying to disrupt the Old Firm. These are the teams with the biggest funds behind them. The biggest pool of players as well, strongest pool of players too. So there is a responsibility for them to make it difficult for Rangers and Celtic. I love people with ambition of knocking the top teams and and giving them a bit of a black eye but it's going to be difficult.”

Alan Rough (PLZ)

“It’s a good thought to spice it up a bit but I don’t think his £10m will make an effect on Rangers and Celtic even in 10 years time. I hope he is right to a certain extent as we do like a bit of challenge in the league. He will have to put in more money year on year. I’d love to know Derek McInnes’ reply to that, it has put a bit of pressure on him.”