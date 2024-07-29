A warning to raise the standards at Hearts

SNS Group

Midfielder Cammy Devlin admitted Saturday’s defeat at Fleetwood Town was not good enough

Energy was conspicuous by its absence from the Hearts team during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town. Whether it be the effects of an exhausting pre-season campaign, or simply too many players performing at a slow tempo, it needs addressed ahead of Saturday.

The opening game of the 2024/25 William Hill Premiership sees Rangers visit Tynecastle Park. Even in their own state of relative disarray, they would ruthlessly exploit the kind of weak defending Hearts displayed at Highbury. Two goals from the impressive Danny Mayor and one from Ronan Coughlan earned English League Two side Fleetwood a deserved victory in front of almost 1,400 Hearts fans, who by full-time were understandably disgruntled.

“It’s obviously not ideal,” admitted midfielder Cammy Devlin. “Our pre-season has been good and we have played some really good opposition – Spurs and Burnley to name just a couple. We did really well and defended solidly when we needed to. I think Saturday was about being good on the ball and breaking a team down. The goals we conceded were really soft. The gaffer said in the dressing room after that we are fortunate that the only positive that we can take from it is that it hasn’t cost us three points.

“We need to use it as a warning to raise the standards because there is no shadowing over the fact that it wasn’t good enough. As someone who was on the pitch the whole time, it obviously wasn’t good enough. The only thing you can do is move on and look forward. That’s hard right now to be honest because everyone is devastated and shattered. The only thing is that we are at home next week against Rangers and it is actually worth three points. It is the first game of the season after a really successful year last year, and we just have to look forward to that.”

Asked about the lack of impetus and tempo in Hearts’ play, and how to address it, Devlin was philosophical. “It’s a tough one because I felt like the energy was there for the Spurs game and they are a world-class team,” said the Australian. “And last week against Burnley, the energy was there in both games we played. We were really compact and solid and I thought we did really well. It felt like it just wasn’t there. The momentum never swung for us and that’s on us. We need to take full responsibility for that. We can’t blame anyone else and there is no point. We need to have a think about it.

“In Scotland, if you don’t have energy and work ethic then you aren’t going to win anything. It’s something we have to do and it’s something we do do, to be honest. Everyone has bad days at the office and that was definitely one for us on Saturday. We will review it and look at every single aspect of it, but then we will draw a line under it and go again.”

There were plenty lessons to be learned. Such as how not to defend one-against-one, how not to make yourself easy to mark in midfield, and how bravery is required in the final third to create chances. With new signings Gerald Taylor, James Penrice, Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda all in the starting line-up, Hearts took to the field in Lancashire with a fair amount of intent. Devlin is hopeful each and every message is taken on board.

“I think you have to. We have worked so hard and had so many meetings with the new boys, building them into how we want to play. Last season was really successful and it was the manager’s first season. I thought we came a long way from the start until the end of the season, and then it became about building on that and becoming an even better team. We worked so hard in training, in video sessions and in games implementing our style and a big thing in that is energy and willingness.

“It’s the basis of football. You could be the best player but if you don’t want to work hard and put in the hard yards, which is how it is in Scotland and what the games are like, you are never going to win anything. We know we are a good football team and Saturday wasn’t good enough. It’s as simple as that. That’s just the truth. Now it’s about drawing a line under it because if you dwell on it for too long, you’re probably going to take it into next Saturday.

“It didn’t cost us three points and we have Rangers at home next week, massive game, in front of our own fans. The support on Saturday was unbelievable and it doesn’t go unnoticed. As someone who has been here a while we really appreciate that. Hopefully we can turn that around for all of you at home next weekend.

Even though it is a friendly, everyone out there is a professional and we want to win. Whether it’s a friendly or a final, it doesn’t matter. It was a long journey home. Everyone is shattered. When we get into training we just need to draw a line under it. Obviously we will watch it back but as soon as we hit the training pitch it’s showtime and we have got to improve on it - every single one of us - and there is no shying away from that. We will come out all guns blazing on Saturday.”

Starting the league season on a positive foot is the aim of every team and Devlin is excited at the prospect of facing Rangers in front of a passionate crowd in Gorgie. “Definitely. It’s annoying because I was excited on Saturday because the away fans had come such a long way,” he said. “Speaking on behalf of the whole team, everyone was buzzing but it just didn’t happen for us. You’ve just got to forget about it. But Saturday, sold-out crowd – I’m excited for it. As the week goes on, in every session closer we’ll be buzzing for it.