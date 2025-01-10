Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was more bad news for Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin ahead of Saturday's home game with Premiership rivals Hearts.

Aberdeen have been handed a major blow ahead of their home clash with Hearts after the Dons confirmed they will be without defender Gavin Molloy and striker Ester Sokler for the foreseeable future.

Jimmy Thelin’s side are looking to put an end to a dismal run of form this weekend after they have collected just three points from their last ten league games to fall from their position as surprise challengers to current Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic. The Swedish boss was already without suspended centre-back Slobodan Rubežić and injured quartet Pape Gueye, Vicente Besuijen, Jack Milne and Dimitar Mitov for their meeting with Neil Critchley.

However, there was a further blow for the Dons when they confirmed defender Gavin Molloy requires surgery on a shoulder injury after receiving advice from a specialist. The former Shelbourne defender, who joined Aberdeen last summer, will undergo an intense rehabilitation programme and is now not expected to be back in contention until the final weeks of the season. Thelin will also be without Slovenian striker Ester Sokler for up to eight weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury during the first-half of his side’s 2-1 home defeat against Ross County earlier this month.

In the statement released on the club’s official website on Friday afternoon, the Dons said: “The Club can today provide the following update on injuries to Gavin Molloy and Ester Sokler. Gavin has unfortunately sustained a shoulder injury and following advice from a specialist will require surgery before an intensive rehab programme, with a return to action not expected until May. Meanwhile, Ester has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a minimum of 8 weeks.”

In the statement, Thelin added: “It’s clearly a big disappointment for us to lose both Gavin and Ester for extended time periods but our medical team will provide excellent guidance and rehabilitation for both players in the next few months to help get them back to fitness as soon as possible. We will continue to work to find solutions to help ensure the squad remains competitive and everyone at the Club wishes them both a speedy recovery.”

Hearts are also without a number of players for Sunday’s visit to Pittodrie with the likes of Frankie Kent, Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley all set to miss out. Goalkeeper Zander Clark and midfielder Beni Baningime are rated as doubtful to make the matchday squad.