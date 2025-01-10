Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Edinburgh club are reshaping their squad this month

Neil Critchley today provided an update on Hearts’ January transfer business as the club continue to reshape their squad. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premiership visit to Aberdeen, the head coach explained that negotiations are still ongoing with several players as Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce edge towards the Riccarton exit door.

Rowles is close to a £600,000 move to MLS club DC United, whilst Boyce is on the verge of finalising a move to Derry City in Northern Ireland and may not play against Aberdeen. “Nothing's been agreed at present, so he's still our player,” said Critchley on Rowles. “At this moment in time he's still available for Sunday, but obviously we're still on Friday and there's 48 hours between now and kick-off.

“At the moment he's here, he's training and he's available for Sunday. He's here, he's our player, he's been a great servant for this football club and he's played nearly every minute of every game for me. So we're not wanting him to go, but as I say, sometimes those things are taken out of your hands.”

On Boyce’s move, Critchley added: “He's in negotiations with another club right now. That's something that he wants to do for his family. He's got his future to think about and if that happens then we wish him all the best.”

Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin is wanted by MLS side New York City and English Championship club Portsmouth. Both clubs will decide later this month whether to make an official move. “We've not had anything on Cam, so that's the first I've heard of it. What I would say is certain information that has been leaked is unacceptable,” said Critchley in relation to a release clause in Devlin’s contract.

“Gossip and transfer rumours is one thing, but leaking information that should be confidential to a player, club etc. goes beyond the line and doesn't help anybody.”

Midfielder Beni Baningime should be available for Hearts this weekend after missing last week’s win at Dundee United through illness. Zander Clark is back in training after a knee issue. “Beni has trained today. He was only ill, so he's trained the last couple of days. He's fine,” said Critchley.

“Zander came back onto the pitch today, so hopefully he'll train tomorrow and be in contention. Calem Nieuwenhof is getting closer and Gerald Taylor is getting closer. Elton Kaganbu has obviously got his work permit finally, so he will be available.”

