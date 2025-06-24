AI predicts 2025/26 Premiership table as Hearts and Hibs backed for European push

Hibs Nicky Cadden and Hearts Jorge Grant in action | SNS Group

How are Hearts and Hibs predicted to fare in the 2025/26 Premiership season?

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Premiership season is now just over a month away and both Hearts and Hibs have already kickstarted their summer transfer business in preparation for the campaign.

For Hearts and new manager Derek McInnes, strengthening defensive options seems to have been the main priority after Norwegian full-back Christian Borchgrevink and centre-back duo Oisin McEntee and Stuart Findlay all moved to Tynecastle. Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis and Portuguese forward Claudio Braga have also joined the club and Elton Kabangu has agreed to a permanent switch after spending a positive loan spell with Hearts last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs’ incoming transfer activity has been limited to a permanent deal for Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and the addition of Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath after his Aberdeen contract came to an end.

Further signings are planned for both clubs as they set their sights on the new season - but how are they predicted to fare in the Premiership? We take a look at how the final 2025/26 Premiership table is predicted to look with the help of AI tool Grok3.

AI predicts the 2025/26 Premiership table

Hibs Nicky Cadden and Hearts Jorge Grant in action | SNS Group

12th: Livingston

Grok3: Most likely to finish bottom and face relegation. Recent struggles and fan pessimism on X point to a difficult campaign.

11th: Dundee

Grok3: Predicted to flirt with relegation, as seen in multiple X posts and web sources, due to weaker squad depth.

10th: Kilmarnock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Could face a tough season, with some sources placing them lower due to inconsistent form.

9th: Falkirk

Grok3: Another promoted team, predicted to avoid relegation but struggle against established sides. Optimism exists among fans on X.

8th: Motherwell

Grok3: Likely to hover around mid-to-lower table, with some X posts suggesting a solid but unspectacular season.

7th: St Mirren

Grok3: Expected to maintain a mid-table position, consistent with recent seasons and fan predictions.

6th: Dundee United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: As a newly promoted side, they’re predicted to stabilize in mid-table, with some sources optimistic about their potential.

5th: Aberdeen

Grok3: Likely to finish mid-table but could challenge for top four with a good season. Fan predictions vary, but their solid infrastructure keeps them competitive.

4th: Hibs

Grok3: Form during the vast majority of last season and planned investment in the squad suggest a top-four push, as predicted by several X users.

3rd: Hearts

Grok3: A strong contender for third, with consistent top-four finishes in previous seasons and fan optimism on X. Their past European experience could boost performance.

2nd: Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Expected to challenge closely but fall short. Recent form suggests improvement, and some X users predict them winning, but Celtic’s edge in squad depth may prevail.

1st: Celtic

Grok3: Likely to retain the title. Their financial muscle, consistent recruitment, and recent dominance (four consecutive titles) make them favorites. Many sources, including Reddit and X posts, predict Celtic finishing first.

Your next football read: Scotland World Cup boost as Ben Doak returns - Liverpool issue helps Everton transfer hopes