Alex Lowry returns to Rangers as Hearts loan cut short while Halliday makes Motherwell switch
The midfielder has returned to Ibrox after just half a season at Tynecastle.
Alex Lowry has had his loan spell at Hearts cut short with the attacking midfielder having returned to parent club Rangers.
The Jambos confirmed the news on Friday night in an official statement in which head coach Steven Naismith confirmed that the decision was made by the Edinburgh club and not by Rangers. He said: " We took the decision to end the loan with Alex’s best interests in mind.
“There is absolutely no doubting Alex’s talents as a player, and he’s shown in periods what he’s capable of doing on the pitch. But with the competition for places fierce in our squad, he’s probably not going to get the game time that would allow him to develop further, which is one of the reasons he was here in the first place.
“I’ve no doubt he’ll go on to become a top player. He’s a great boy, we thank him for all his efforts at Hearts and wish him well for the future.” The 20-year old scored one goal across 20 appearances in all competitions for Hearts.
Meanwhile, the club also confirmed that veteran utility man Andy Halliday has also left Tynecastle and will spend the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan at Premiership rivals Motherwell. The deal comes with a view to a permanent transfer once the 32-year old's contract expires this summer.
Halliday made over 100 appearances during his time with the Jambos and was a firm favourite of the Tynecastle crowd. However, chances in the first team have been limited for the former Rangers man this season and his time in Gorgie has now come to an end.