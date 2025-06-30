Ann Budge stepping down as Hearts chairwoman

Edinburgh club looking for a new figurehead as season 2025/26 nears

Hearts have begun the process of seeking a new chairman after Ann Budge announced she is stepping down from the role. The club’s AGM in December this year will be Budge’s last as she ends a 12-year stint in and around the Tynecastle Park boardroom.

She has advised fellow directors of her plan to step back at the age of 77 and will now focus more time on her family. However, she retains a seat on the board through her shareholding in the club. She leaves a lasting legacy as the woman who helped save Hearts from going out of business, and who changed the face of Tynecastle forever with the building of a new main stand.

Budge worked in conjuction with the fan group Foundation of Hearts to help the Edinburgh club out of a year-long administration at the end of season 2013/14. She opened the stadium’s new main stand in 2017 and also oversaw European campaigns and cup runs. Recently, she has been involved in bringing new investment to the club through Tony Bloom’s £9.86m deal.

Explaining her decision to stand down, Budge told the official Hearts website: “This is something I have thought long and hard about. Having discussed this with the board, I feel now is the right time to confirm that I intend to step down later this year.

“When I first got involved with the Foundation of Hearts in 2013, I could not have envisaged the journey it would take me on. Initially, the aim was to stabilize the club before even thinking of growth. Now, 12-years later, as I look at where the club stands, I can allow myself to feel a sense of pride at what we have achieved.

“With Tony Bloom’s investment now complete, and the supporters ensconced as custodians of the club, I believe I have done what I set out to achieve. The appropriate time for reminiscing and saying goodbye will come after the AGM in December but until then, my full focus will remain on what it has always been, and that is doing my very best for Hearts and our fans.”

Andrew McKinlay, the chief executive Budge appointed at Tynecastle in 2020, added his thanks: “It cannot be overstated just how much Ann has done for Heart of Midlothian and on behalf of everyone at the club, I extend both my thanks and my gratitude. As we get closer to December’s AGM we will update our supporters on our succession plans, but for now we will continue to enjoy and benefit from working with Ann until the end of her tenure as the club’s chair.”

Foundation of Hearts Chairman Gerry Mallon said: “Ann will leave a remarkable legacy when she departs the club and we are extremely fortunate to have had 12 years of her knowledge and experience at the helm of Hearts.

“In particular, her participation during the birth of the Foundation of Hearts can never be downplayed, neither can the instrumental role she played in saving the club from the abyss and taking it back up to the top end of Scottish football. For that, I will be forever grateful to Ann, as I’m sure Hearts fans everywhere will be too.”

A statement issued by Hearts also thanked Budge for years of service in Gorgie: “Ann Budge has advised the Board that she will be stepping down from her role as chair of the club in December of this year, following the 2025 AGM. The search for a new Chair is now underway.

“Working with the Foundation of Hearts, and with the backing and commitment of the fans, Ann played a vital role in rescuing the club, enabling it to exit from administration in 2014. Since then, she has spent more than a decade driving Hearts forward and has been a pivotal figure in the club’s resurgence.

“Under her leadership, and with the financial backing of fans, sponsors and benefactors - once again proud to be associated with Hearts - the club has reestablished itself both on and off the pitch.

“We have seen the delivery of a number of major infrastructure projects, including the Museum, the Memorial Garden, a new state-of-the-art pitch, and, of course, the magnificent new Main Stand incorporating the Tynecastle Park Hotel. Investment in infrastructure has not stopped at Tynecastle, with substantial investment in facilities for our players, at all levels, up at Oriam.

“Hearts has also reaffirmed its position as a community champion during Ann’s time in charge. With the saving of our charity, Big Hearts, coupled with the creation of our Community and Heritage Department, Hearts sits firmly at the very heart of the community. Fans and the local community alike have access to community football for all ages, amazing educational opportunities through our Innovation Centre and a whole range of family support services through Big Hearts.

“On the football front, Ann has also overseen the redevelopment of our youth academy, including the creation of our own performance school. She has also been totally committed to helping establish the Women’s game here in Scotland, ensuring comparable facilities for both men and women at Oriam.

“During her tenure, our fans have had numerous visits to Hampden to support not just our men’s first team but also our women’s team. They have seen multiple third-place finishes in the league and have enjoyed many memorable European adventures, including the men’s first team securing European football for a historic three years in a row.”