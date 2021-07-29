Beni Baningime could make Hearts debut v Celtic as Robbie Neilson explains why he likes Everton player
Beni Baningime could be set for a Hearts debut against Celtic on Saturday.
Robbie Neilson revealed there are “still a few things to iron out” to seal the switch from Everton but is confident it will be concluded.
As revealed by the Evening News, the midfielder arrived in Edinburgh and trained with the team ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Celtic at the weekend.
Neilson confirmed he will “definitely" be in the squad but has yet to decide whether he will start.
“He’s got really good stock,” the Hearts boss said. “He’s been at Everton and played I think six Premiership games down there, 12 in all for a top team.
“So we know what he brings; energy, work ethic and moves the ball quickly. It’s an area we wanted to try and build on this season and hopefully he’ll do that for us.
“He trained today and has played some games down there as well. He was involved with the first team training up until they went to Florida so he’s in a good place fitness-wise.
“We’ll assess him today and tomorrow and make a decision for Saturday.”
Baningime is likely to be joined by more recruits in the coming days and weeks.
"We’re still working away and have areas that we need to fill," Neilson said. “We know that. It’s just a case of continuing to work hard to get them.
“It shows that we’ve waited to try and get a player of Beni’s calibre. We’ve managed to do it and we’ll continue to do that for other guys.”