Blair Spittal spoke to the press after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tynecastle (Pic:SNS) | SNS Group

The former Motherwell man and his Jambos teammates have a two week break to try and identify and work on the issues in the squad.

Blair Spittal was one of the stand out performers of the Scottish Premiership last season but has yet to find the same form that landed him a move to Tynecastle since joining Hearts.

The 28-year old is far from the only player failing to live up to fans expectations at the moment though as the Edinburgh club made it six straight defeats in all competitions on Sunday when the were beaten 1-0 by Dundee United. International football now takes centre stage and for Spittal and his teammate it provides a chance to try and identify where the issues lie.

Speaking after Sunday’s loss, the midfielder said: "It's pretty frustrating. I thought we actually started the first half OK, in terms of our energy levels were there. We pressed them quite well, got into some decent areas without really creating too much, but it’s really, really frustrating.

“We've got an international break now, we can go and reset and make sure that we're ready to go when we come back. For whatever reason things aren't clicking at the minute. But, we've got belief there, that we've got a good enough squad that we can turn this around. It's just a case of going into games working as hard as we possibly can. It's the only way it's going to turn. It's just really frustrating."

Spittal stressed the need for ‘hard work’ from the players throughout his post match interview but the reaction of the fans didn’t go unnoticed. With his old club leaving Tynecastle with all three points it was a sore afternoon for the new Jambos’ man but he knows that the reaction come with representing a club the size of Hearts.

“I think it's justified,” he said. “The expectation at this club is to win games and we've not done that so far. The fans are within their rights to show their frustrations. We get that as players. We take responsibility for that but it's only us that can turn this around.

“We've got a chance with the international break to reset, see where things have gone wrong and make sure we come back in a better shape. It's not been great, but the only ones that are going to get ourselves out of this position is us. In the changing room, it's important in these periods that you stick together and make sure you're doing the right things.

"It's all about hard work. It's sort of what's going to get ourselves out of this. I don't think there'll be much rest, to be honest. We've got an opportunity to go work and things that haven't been working for us in games, so far. Make sure that we make things better and that's what we aim to do."

Spittal also confirmed that he and the other players backed themselves to turn things around. Not only that but they are fully behind head coach Steven Naismith.

He added: "We as players as well take responsibility for things on the pitch. I thought in the first half, we worked the ball into some decent areas, it's just that final bit just now that's it's not clicking for us.

“Whether that's down to lack of confidence or what, it's been a difficult spell for us, difficult results that we've picked up. Like I said, the only ones who are going to get ourselves out of this position is us."