Handshakes between the managers Steven Naismith and Jim Goodwin (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Jim Goodwin says he knows from experience how the Jambos gaffer will be feeling as the Edinburgh club’s poor run continued on Sunday.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin was in an understandably buoyant mood following his side’s 1-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle which sent them into third place in the Scottish Premiership going into the international break.

Ross Graham’s second half goal secured the three points for the visitors but for Hearts it leaves them joint bottom of the table and having lost six games in a row in all competitions. The former St Mirren and Aberdeen boss has had a few difficult spells during his management career, particularly at Pittodrie, and knows how Steven Naismith will be feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I know exactly what Stephen Nesmith's going through because I've been there on numerous occasions as a manager myself. It's quite a lonely place but I do believe he's recruited really well in the summer for one reason or another.

“It's not quite clicking at the moment. I think European football puts a big demand on your domestic form as well and that's something that we're going to have to try and balance accordingly.

“But no, look, we believed in ourselves coming here today. As I said, there's a great resilience within the group and I'm just delighted that we were able to come away with all three points, carry that unbeaten run on.”

The United gaffer also backed Naismith and the current group of Jambos players to turn things around. He believes they just need an ‘ugly win’ to get their season up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 42-year old continued: “He's an experienced guy. He's been in the game a long, long time. He's worked under some fantastic managers throughout his playing career.

“I'm pretty sure he's got a number of people in his phone that he can pick up and make a call to and I'm sure there's a lot of people around him supporting him there. He done terrific last season.

“They were the third best team in the country by a mile and they've got good quality players here. Sometimes you need an ugly win just to get the season going and I'm pretty confident with that group that he's got there that he'll be able to do that.”

“I think every team has got that mindset when you go to the likes of Hearts, Hibbs, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers. You know how volatile the supporters can be at times, particularly Hearts being on a difficult run. People were telling me during the week it's a good time to play Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't believe that. I think they've got far too much quality to continue losing games and they're going to win a game at some point sooner rather than later and that's always the concern for us. But gladly today it wasn't against us.

“Obviously wanted to frustrate them. We sensed that bit of anxiety coming in from the supporters after about half an hour. Jack Walton makes a brilliant save for the offside chance in the first half and he makes a decent save at his near post in the second half. Other than that, I can't remember them having too many other chances on our goal.

“If I look at the dangerous attacks in the game, I actually think we probably had more than what Hearts did. So it's a great win. It keeps the unbeaten run going for us. I think that's seven or eight games now. And going into the international break, as I said, sitting third on the table is probably more than any of us would have dreamed for.”