The former Liverpool and Wolves youth star has shared what the Jambos’ midfielder said to him after the 3-3 Scottish Premiership draw.

Motherwell midfielder Elliot Watt has revealed what Hearts’ counterpart Cammy Devlin said to him about his team in the aftermath of their 3-3 draw at Tynecastle on Saturday.

It was an eventful 90 minutes of Scottish Premiership action to say the least as the Jambos and the Steelmen ended up sharing the points in a six-goal thriller. The visitors had a dream start to the match when a Callum Slattery deflected effort put them 1-0 up inside 20 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side after half time, when goals from Tawanda Maswanhise and Emmanuel Longelo shocked the home crowd, to put The Well three goals to the good. Harry Milne got one back for Hearts shortly after, before hero of the hour, Claudio Braga came off the bench to score a brace to complete an inspired Gorgie comeback.

Despite losing a three goal lead, Motherwell can take great encouragement from their performance in the first hour of the match. Their ability to silence the crowd at Tynecastle was remarkable and even some of the Hearts players were impressed by their efforts.

Cammy Devlin ‘never seen Motherwell play like this’ says Steelmen ace

Elliot Watt was one of the standouts in the midfield for Motherwell on Saturday afternoon. Himself, Callum Slattery and Elijah Just controlled the game from central areas and were a thorn in the side of the Jambos all afternoon.

In the post-match press conference, Watt said that his team are growing in confidence and that even opposition players are noticing differences between this Motherwell team, compared to recent years. He said: “Cammy Devlin actually mentioned it during the game, he said he’s never seen a Motherwell team play like this before.

“When opposition start recognising that, you take notice but it’s nothing we don’t already know. We’re a good team and we’re close to being a very, very good team. We are implementing what the manager wants to a tee - but it’s just a few little details. I have never been so confident in a changing room in all my career.

“When you see the players we’ve brought in, the way the manager wants us to play, I’ve never been this confident.” Watt echoed manager, Jens Berthel Askou’s thoughts after the match that his team are growing in confidence despite the draw.

Watt happy with how happy Motherwell dealt with Tynecastle atmosphere

Tynecastle is famous for having an intimidating, hostile atmosphere, where no opponent is allowed to dominate the game. However for 60 minutes on Saturday, that wasn’t the case, as Motherwell controlled the match and were able to play their own free-flowing style of football.

Regarding the atmosphere, Watt thinks that his side were ‘comfortable’ for large portions of the match and dealt with it well. He said, “It was one of the most comfortable times I’ve been in a game when we were 3-0 up. We were seeing fans leave the stadium and while you don’t think you’ve cracked it because Hearts are a quality team who can always come back, we felt in complete control.

“For 65 minutes or so it was a great team performance but ultimately we have to see it out. We have to learn how to take the sting out of it, kill the momentum but I felt we were a bit too eager at times to get the fourth and kill the game.

“We could have done that by keeping the ball and doing the right things. It’s massive for every team learning how to shut up shop, but we’re a new group with a new manager, so we’ll have to iron that out."

Motherwell will now gear up for Kilmarnock at Fir Park, in what will be their first home match since their opening day draw with Rangers. Hearts will try to get back on track against Livingston on Saturday at The Set Fare Arena.