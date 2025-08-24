The summer import was key to the club’s draw at the weekend from 3-0 down.

Claudio Braga knows he has work to do if he wants to get starting at Hearts - as he reacts to his new Gorgie anthem.

The Portuguese forward signed from Aalesunds FK over the summer and head coach Derek McInnes sang his praises after two goals in a 3-3 draw against Motherwell on Saturday. He was left on the bench at Tynecastle, a week on from missing the decisive penalty that allowed St Mirren to progress in the Premier Sports Cup via a shootout, but turned key in dragging Hearts to a weekend point.

Motherwell had gone three goals up in Gorgie before Braga’s initial work allowed Harry Milne to blast home, the striker then scoring two of his own and hitting the post as he came close to a memorable hat-trick. Despite his weekend impact, the 25-year-old says he knows the work he needs to do for starting matches.

He said: “Of course, any player would like that - I think it's the goal. My goal is to start every game. If I can, I'll start every game and I'll play every game 90 minutes. But that's the coach's decision, he did it for a reason and to be honest, it's always good to believe that some bad things come for a good reason.

“So the reason on Saturday was for me to come in and get my first goals in the league and try to make an impact. I just need to work better, do a little bit more, because I know some things of what I do in the game I should do differently. So of course, it's just work a little bit more and get the message as well and I'll probably, hopefully, start more games.

“Getting the point after we're losing 3-0 is in a way a good thing, but it's never a good thing because we should win every game at Tynecastle. And especially getting a little bit of blame because I missed the penalty that could give us the chance of course, to go. And I know in a way this cup is not the most important, but for the club it’s missing in a long time.

“So you have a different wait of the other competitions. So we should and we wanted, and of course, in the team, in the group, everybody wanted to make a statement straight away. If the game was already on Sunday after the game against St. Mirren, we would be happy because we just wanted to make a statement straight away. And the week of training was a good week of training. But yeah, not always is like we wanted. Motherwell was actually surprisingly good when it comes to football-wise. And we also needed to be much more energetic from the beginning and show that at home we are the boss and we need to win every game and start killing everybody in a good way.”

Fans belted out his name to the tune of Queen’s ‘Radio Gaga’, with a viral version of the new Tynecastle tune breaking out after Braga’s arrival. The striker can’t believe the length of it, as he insists the crowd’s energy is something that he feeds off. He added: “It's always good when the fans are on your side, especially in a club like Hearts. And getting a song so early and getting the support that I felt from the supporters, of course, I'm delighted from that.

“I'm very, very happy because it was already a dream to come here. So to get here and get the impact that I thought I had, of course, I'm very grateful to God. And just keep going, hopefully for more. I was shocked, to be honest. In my head, after I heard the song, I was like, Jesus, I don't think nobody will get that song from... And then they just started singing the whole song and I was even more shocked. Because I thought, OK, the last part, everybody will sing if I score a goal, but I need to score for everybody.

“And after that, when I heard it, I was on the bench for the first time, I was like, yeah, OK. So, of course, yeah, I'm very, very grateful for that. And it hopefully shows that I'm trying to do a good job. The first goal, it was actually a lot of the work from the coach and from also the players that I play with, because I knew that a lot of dead balls, when they are played back or sideways, they will go behind for the first striker to get closer and the second striker going behind. And one of the messages from the coach in the break was that, and thank God it was not offside.

“And the second goal, it was just like pure instinct of trying to score and go for the second ball. And, of course, I'm not going to lie, of course, I felt the atmosphere after that and it gave me a lot of adrenaline and even energy. That's why I was saying that I start running more, I get less tired after I score the goal and after Harry scored the goal, I start feeling less tired and normally I feel more tired with the game, just because the crowd start pushing for us and that helps a lot.”