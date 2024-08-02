Hearts had him last season | SNS Group

A former Hearts veteran has called time on his footballing career

Former Hearts goalkeeper Michael McGovern has announced his retirement from football after an impressive 20-year career in the professional game.

The 32-time Northern Ireland international came through the Celtic academy in 2004, but failed to earn a starting spot as he spent time out on loan at Stranraer and St Johnstone. A permanent move to Dundee United followed in 2008 but McGovern was forced to drop down a division to gain a starting spot at Ross County and Falkirk before establishing himself in the top-flight with Hamilton Academical under Alex Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGovern’s impressive form at New Douglas Park prompted a reunion with Neil at English side Norwich City in 2016 and that is where the goalkeeper would remain for seven years as he provided competition to the likes of John Ruddy, Tim Krul and Angus Gunn.

This period proved to be the most fruitful of McGovern’s career as he established himself as first choice goalkeeper for his country as they secured qualification for Euro 2016, in what remains the country’s only appearance at the tournament.

McGovern’s later years in football saw him act as a mentor to a number of younger goalkeepers and that was the role that he continued to play in his final season at Hearts last term. The 40-year-old was released after just one season and now has called time on his career to pursue a role in coaching with Queens Park.

In an emotional post on X, he explained: “New beginnings!! After 23 seasons playing professional football, I have decided to hang up the gloves. I’m deeply grateful to all the coaches, teammates, and fans who have supported me throughout the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A special thank you to my family for all the sacrifices they have made so I could chase my dreams. I look forward to my next adventure as Head of Goalkeeping at Queens Park Football Club.”

Peter Grant names player Celtic should go all out to sign

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant believes that Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller would be the perfect addition to Brendan Rodgers’ side at this time. Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show, he explained that the 17-year-old has everything needed to succeed at Parkhead.

“The midfield area, I’m going to throw one here, I really like the young boy, Lennon Miller at Motherwell.” He explained.

“And people are talking maybe a creative and maybe he’s only young but I would take him now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know what Celtic have, but if they’ve got anything underneath that’s better than him at this moment in time, I’ll be surprised. I really like Lennon Miller.”

As he waxed lyrical about the youngster, Grant added: “I think he’s got everything. I think he’s got an eye for a goal. I think he’s more than capable of playing in the league at this moment in time. Europe is completely different. But with the likes of Bernardo coming in, it’s another young group of players.

“I just really like Lennon Miller. That’s somebody that I would take even from here.”

Miller was a revelation for Motherwell last season as he made 32 appearances for the club scoring once and creating three. Such form has catapulted him to the Scotland U21 squad at a young age, and despite the strength in that area he is considered to be someone who could one day push himself into the senior first team picture at international level.