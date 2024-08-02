SNS Group

Hearts will get the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season underway with a home clash vs Rangers.

The launch of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is now just hours away and Hearts are preparing for their opening match against Rangers in the capital. The Jambos will pick up where they left off last campaign, with a home clash against the title hopefuls, who will be looking to once again push Celtic down to the wire.

Rangers were unable to break Hearts last time out and were denied a win to round off their season as they settled for a thrilling 3-3 draw.

After bringing in a plethora of exciting new signings this summer, both teams are ready and rearing to get the season underway. Here’s everything you need to know about the season opener and how you can tune in.

When is Hearts vs Rangers and what time is kick-off?

Hearts will host Rangers at Tynecastle Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd at 12.30pm BST. Their lunchtime kick-off will get the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season underway and the rest of the fixtures will follow suit across the weekend.

Is Hearts vs Rangers on TV?

Yes, fans who won’t be attending the match in person can enjoy viewing from home as Sky Sports has the season opener covered. Channels Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will be broadcasting the action, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Match highlights will be shown on Sunday night on BBC Sportscene, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

New customers can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month, you can find more information here.

Can I watch on a live stream?

Hearts vs Rangers will be available to stream live across multiple platforms via the Sky Go app, but you must be a Sky Sports customer to access the coverage.

Online subscription service NOW will also be providing a stream for the game. New customers can purchase a Day Membership, granting them access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for a one-off payment of £14.99. Alternatively, there is currently a deal on for NOW’s Sports Membership package, which costs £26 per month for a six-month minimum term. You can find out more information via nowtv.com.